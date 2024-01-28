Canada resumes arms exports to Turkey after Ankara supports Sweden's accession to NATO

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 30593 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110664 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117748 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160194 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162616 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262388 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176080 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166686 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148533 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233500 views

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 77782 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 78078 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 58209 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 34002 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 70245 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262388 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233500 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219084 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244604 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230962 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110664 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 88676 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 93286 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115618 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116393 views
Canada resumes arms exports to Turkey after Ankara supports Sweden's accession to NATO

Canada resumes arms exports to Turkey after Ankara supports Sweden's accession to NATO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102609 views

Canada and Turkey have reached an agreement to resume Canadian exports of drone components to Turkey in exchange for greater transparency in their use. This happened after Ankara finalized the ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO.

Canada and Turkey have reached an agreement to resume Canadian exports of drone components in exchange for greater transparency on where they are used. The agreement will come into force after Ankara finalizes the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership application.  This was reported by two Reuters sources, UNN reported.

Details

Turkey is expected to submit final documents on Sweden as early as Friday, allowing Canada to immediately lift the export controls it imposed in 2020, according to two sources who requested anonymity.

The agreement was reached in early January after months of negotiations. The Turkish Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Charlotte MacLeod told Reuters that while export controls remain in place, Ottawa is seeking to resolve the problem with Turkey, given its status as a NATO ally.

Canada and Turkey continue to have a frank exchange of views on our bilateral, economic and commercial relations

she said

U.S. leaders say Turkey's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership paves the way for Ankara's long-awaited purchase of U.S. F-16 fighter jets.

Context

In 2020, Canada suspended the sale of drone technology to Turkey after concluding that its optical equipment connected to Turkish-made drones had been used by Azerbaijan in the fight against ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkish President Erdogan approves ratification of Sweden's NATO membership

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
ottawaOttawa
natoNATO
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
canadaCanada
swedenSweden
ankaraAnkara
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

