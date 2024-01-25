Turkish President Erdogan approves ratification of Sweden's NATO membership

Turkish President Recep Erdogan has approved the ratification of Sweden's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance by the country's parliament, UNN reports with reference to the Official Gazette of Turkey.

Details

The law approving the ratification of the protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO is published in the Official Gazette of Turkey.

"The ratification of the Protocol on the Accession of the Kingdom of Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty... was approved. The provisions of this law shall be enacted by the President of the Republic," the document says.

Previously

Turkey's parliament approves Sweden's accession to NATO after several months of debate.