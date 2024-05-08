Canadian intelligence services reveal China's attempts to interfere in the country's elections

Chinese election interference could potentially undermine Canadian democracy, according to a report by the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS). The statement was published a few days after an official investigation revealed China's attempt to interfere in Ottawa's affairs, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

China's continued election meddling could undermine Canadian democracy, Canada's top spy agency said Tuesday in the latest official warning about Beijing's covert activities.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) made the comments in its annual report, published a few days after an official investigation found that China had tried to interfere in the last two Canadian elections.

CSIS said that the People's Republic of China (PRC) has used deceptive methods to try to influence policy-making at all levels of government, as well as in academia and the media.

Such activities aimed at promoting China's national interests could undermine the democratic process in Canada and its institutions - the report says.

At the same time, China regularly denies such accusations.

China and organizations affiliated with the ruling Communist Party of China "remain an ongoing threat to Canadian information, technology, democratic institutions, and diaspora communities," CSIS said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government on Monday introduced a bill aimed at countering foreign interference. It proposes a registry of people lobbying for other countries and would allow CSIS more freedom to share information with the public.

Serbia is the first in Europe to sign an agreement with China on building a "common future"