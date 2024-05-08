Serbia is the first in Europe to sign an agreement with China on building a "common future"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80850 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107279 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150141 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154185 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250425 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174166 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165424 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148337 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225953 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39450 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31410 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63783 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 31903 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57787 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250425 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225953 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212007 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237751 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224555 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80850 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57787 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63783 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112926 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113825 views
Actual
Serbia is the first in Europe to sign an agreement with China on building a "common future"

Serbia is the first in Europe to sign an agreement with China on building a "common future"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21692 views

Serbia became the first European country to sign an agreement with China on a "shared future" and deepening of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

China and EU candidate Serbia signed an agreement on Wednesday to build a "common future". This was reported by the Associated Press, and by UNN.

Details 

Serbia became the first country in Europe to sign this document with China.

After their meeting in Belgrade, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that they would "deepen and enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Serbia" and "build a new era with a shared future between Beijing and Belgrade.

Xi Jinping: China has worked "vigorously" to advance peace talks on Ukraine07.05.24, 05:11 • 115429 views

Eight years ago, Serbia became China's first comprehensive strategic partner in the Central and Eastern Europe region, and today Serbia is the first European country to build a community of destiny with China, which fully reflects the strategic, special and high level of China-Serbia relations

- Xi said during a press conference after signing the agreement.

Vucic said that the two countries "are moving from a strategic relationship, through which we have been able to elevate our bilateral ties, to a common future for our two countries.

This is the highest possible form of cooperation between the two countries, and I am proud to have been able to sign this today as President of Serbia

- The Serbian leader emphasized. 

Addendum

The publication says that it is still unclear how the EU will react to Serbia's push for closer ties with China. In particular, because of Western statements that China supports Russia in the war against Ukraine 

As you know, China declared neutrality in the Ukrainian conflict, but refused to call the Russian attack an invasion. Instead,  Serbia condemned the Russian invasion but refused to join international sanctions against Moscow.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union is ready to use all trade instruments to protect its economy if China fails to offer fair access to its markets.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
beijingBeijing
aleksandar-vucicAleksandar Vučić
belgradeBelgrade
european-unionEuropean Union
serbiaSerbia
europeEurope
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising