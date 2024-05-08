Serbia is the first in Europe to sign an agreement with China on building a "common future"

China and EU candidate Serbia signed an agreement on Wednesday to build a "common future". This was reported by the Associated Press, and by UNN.

Details

Serbia became the first country in Europe to sign this document with China.

After their meeting in Belgrade, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that they would "deepen and enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Serbia" and "build a new era with a shared future between Beijing and Belgrade.

Xi Jinping: China has worked "vigorously" to advance peace talks on Ukraine

Eight years ago, Serbia became China's first comprehensive strategic partner in the Central and Eastern Europe region, and today Serbia is the first European country to build a community of destiny with China, which fully reflects the strategic, special and high level of China-Serbia relations - Xi said during a press conference after signing the agreement.

Vucic said that the two countries "are moving from a strategic relationship, through which we have been able to elevate our bilateral ties, to a common future for our two countries.

This is the highest possible form of cooperation between the two countries, and I am proud to have been able to sign this today as President of Serbia - The Serbian leader emphasized.

Addendum

The publication says that it is still unclear how the EU will react to Serbia's push for closer ties with China. In particular, because of Western statements that China supports Russia in the war against Ukraine

As you know, China declared neutrality in the Ukrainian conflict, but refused to call the Russian attack an invasion. Instead, Serbia condemned the Russian invasion but refused to join international sanctions against Moscow.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union is ready to use all trade instruments to protect its economy if China fails to offer fair access to its markets.