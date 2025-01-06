Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on Monday, January 6. This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Trudeau will remain Prime Minister on an interim basis until a new leader is elected.

"I will be resigning as party leader and Prime Minister after the party chooses a new leader," Trudeau told reporters at a press conference in Ottawa on Monday.

Trudeau has led the Liberal Party for 11 years and has been Prime Minister for nine years. The politician has faced a growing number of crises - from Donald Trump's tariff threats to the resignation of key allies and disastrous public opinion polls. His resignation will be seen as the Prime Minister's decision to "jump off" before the general election, which is expected to take place at the end of this year and which he is expected to lose.

The election must take place no later than October 20, but may be postponed to a later date.

The Liberal Party's National Executive Council, which controls leadership issues, is expected to meet this week, most likely after the convention.

Trudeau was elected three times, most recently in 2021, when he remained in power but lost the majority. Since then, the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, has been leading the Liberal Party by more than 20% in national opinion polls on average.