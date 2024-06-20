$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13645 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
NATO Secretary General comments on Moscow-Pyongyang pact

Kyiv • UNN

 • 113671 views

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented that the new pact between Russia and North Korea demonstrates growing coherence between authoritarian states, emphasizing the importance of unity between democracies.

NATO Secretary General comments on Moscow-Pyongyang pact

The new agreement on Russia's comprehensive strategic partnership with North Korea demonstrates growing coherence between authoritarian states and underscores the importance of unity of democracies, the head of NATO said on Wednesday .

Details

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin has signed an agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that includes mutual defense commitments, which significantly changes Moscow's policy towards Pyongyang.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that North Korea has provided Russia with" a huge amount of ammunition", while China and Iran are also providing significant assistance to the Russian military-industrial complex to wage war against Ukraine.

We must realize that authoritarian states are increasingly uniting. They support each other in ways we've never seen before

Stoltenberg said, speaking at a panel discussion during an official visit to Ottawa.

"At a time when they are increasingly United - authoritarian regimes like North Korea, China, Iran, Russia - it is even more important that we are united as countries that believe in freedom and democracy," he said.

Deepening contacts between Russia and other Asian countries means that cooperation with allies in the Asia-Pacific region is becoming increasingly important for NATO, he added, noting that this is why the leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea were invited to the NATO summit. Washington next month.

addition

Stoltenberg also expressed confidence that Canada will meet the target set for all NATO member countries for defense spending of 2% of gross domestic product.

The Canadian government, which invests billions in social programs, spends only 1.37% of GDP on its army. In April, Ottawa published a plan according to which this figure should recover 1.76% by 2030.

Other NATO members are "concerned about the fiscal balance, they want to spend money on health and education," he added, stressing that "if we can't save the world, then our efforts in health, climate change and education ... they fail.

Kuleba believes that if the Russian Federation slipped into dependence on the DPRK, then Ukraine is in better shape: he explained why 19.06.24, 19:33 • 24834 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

