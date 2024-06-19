Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba firmly believes that if Russia has slipped into dependence on military supplies from North Korea, then Ukraine is in much better shape if Kiev needs to depend on the United States, Germany and others. He stated this in an interview with the host of the BBC Hard Talk Program Stephen Sakura, reports UNN.

Further, Stephen Sakur noted that Ukraine is extremely dependent on Western military assistance, does not receive the necessary weapons quickly and on time. In particular, it has not yet received Taurus missiles from Germany, and at the same time there is skepticism in the West about the possibility of a Ukrainian victory.

Chancellor Scholz constantly says that Russia should not win and Ukraine should not lose, but he never says that Ukraine should win Sakur noted.

Kuleba replied:"The Chancellor is not the only leader who speaks out about supporting Ukraine as much as it will take.

He recalled that Germany was the first country to respond to Ukraine's call to send more Patriot installations.

I firmly believe that if Russia has slipped into dependence (on military supplies. - ed.) from North Korea, we are in much better shape if we need to depend on the United States, Germany and others. The allies depend on Ukraine, just as Ukraine depends on the allies. Because if we lose and Putin wins, the scale of the problems that our allies around the world will face will be immeasurably greater than the problems they face now. And I assure you that other partners and allies understand this Kuleba noted.

Addition

In June 2024, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Wonsik reported in an interview with Bloomberg that North Korea has sent containers to Russiathat can store about 5 million artillery shells , and Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to receive even more when he soon visits Pyongyang.