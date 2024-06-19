Reuters: Russia, DPRK sign strategic partnership agreement that includes military support

During Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea, Moscow and Pyongyang signed a strategic partnership agreement. This was reported by Reuters, UNN.

During his talks with Yin, Putin called the treaty "a fundamental document that will form the basis of our relations for the long term."

It is noted that the agreement deepens the countries' cooperation in the military sphere, including mutual defense obligations to help each other in case of attack.

The Comprehensive Partnership Agreement signed today provides for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to this agreement - Putin said during his visit to the DPRK.

For his part, Kim Jong Un said that relations with Russia had previously reached a new high and that Putin's visit would strengthen the "ardent friendship" between the two countries. According to him, the pact will expand cooperation in the fields of politics, economics and defense.

Relations between our two countries have risen to a new higher level of alliance - said the DPRK leader.

It is noted that this agreement actually replaces the documents signed between Russia and the DPRK in 1961, 2000 and 2001.

Among other things, Kim Jong-un expressed full support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

The government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea expresses its full support and solidarity with the Russian government, army and people in conducting a "special military operation" (war - ed.) in Ukraine to protect the sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity of the country - Kim said.

North Korea hopes to build alternative trade and payment systems with Russia, bypassing Western controls and sanctions.