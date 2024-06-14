ukenru
Kim Jong Un sends millions of artillery shells to Russia - Bloomberg

Kim Jong Un sends millions of artillery shells to Russia - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15772 views

North Korea has shipped containers to Russia that can hold about 5 million artillery shells, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to seek closer security cooperation with North Korea, especially in the area of military supplies, during his upcoming visit to Pyongyang.

North Korea has shipped containers to Russia that can store about 5 million artillery shells, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to receive even more when he visits Pyongyang soon. This was stated by South Korean Defense Minister Shin Wonsik in an interview with Bloomberg, UNN reports.

Details

Shin Wonsik told Bloomberg News in an interview that Seoul has discovered at least 10,000 shipping containers shipped from North Korea to Russia that could contain up to 4.8 million artillery shells similar to those used by Putin in his bombardment of Ukraine.

Putin is expected to seek closer security cooperation with North Korea, especially in the area of military supplies, such as artillery shells, which are necessary to take advantage of the chance of victory,

- Shin Wonsik said.

He also said that North Korea has sent dozens of ballistic missiles to help Putin attack its neighbor.

In exchange for the ammunition, Russia sent North Korea technology that will help it implement its plans to deploy a number of spy satellites, as well as conventional weapons such as tanks and aircraft.

Putin intends to visit North Korea next week, South Korean newspaper DongA Ilbo reported. The trip will be his first since July 2000, and it will fuel fears among the United States and its partners about arms shipments that helped the Kremlin in its attack on Ukraine in exchange for aid that supports Kim Jong-un's regime.

Recall

The EU imposed sanctions on 9 more individuals and entities from North Korea for supporting Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine by providing military assistance and bypassing UN sanctions.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

