South Korea, US sound alarm over North Korea-Russia ties ahead of Putin visit

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's possible upcoming visit to North Korea could deepen military ties between the two countries in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, South Korean and US officials warned on Friday. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

According to the Seoul Ministry of Foreign Affairs, South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong Kyung said during an emergency phone call with US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell that Putin's visit should not lead to the expansion of military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow in violation of resolutions.

Echoing Kim's concerns, Campbell pledged to continue working together to overcome potential regional instability and challenges posed by the trip.

Closely monitoring relevant developments, the two sides agreed to respond decisively through close cooperation to North Korea's provocations against South Korea and actions that increase tensions in the region the ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, a senior official in Seoul's presidential office said Putin is expected to visit North Korea "in the coming days.

