South Korea, US sound alarm over North Korea-Russia ties ahead of Putin visit

South Korea, US sound alarm over North Korea-Russia ties ahead of Putin visit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57481 views

Putin's potential visit to North Korea could deepen military ties between the two countries in violation of UN resolutions, which is a concern for South Korea and the United States.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's possible upcoming visit to North Korea could deepen military ties between the two countries in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, South Korean and US officials warned on Friday. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

According to the Seoul Ministry of Foreign Affairs, South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong Kyung said during an emergency phone call with US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell that Putin's visit should not lead to the expansion of military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow in violation of resolutions.

Echoing Kim's concerns, Campbell pledged to continue working together to overcome potential regional instability and challenges posed by the trip.

Closely monitoring relevant developments, the two sides agreed to respond decisively through close cooperation to North Korea's provocations against South Korea and actions that increase tensions in the region

the ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, a senior official in Seoul's presidential office said Putin is expected to visit North Korea "in the coming days.

South Korea resumes military activities along the demarcation line with North Korea04.06.24, 12:39 • 26308 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
reutersReuters
pyongyangPyongyang
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising