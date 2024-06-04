South Korea resumes military activities along the demarcation line with North Korea

South Korea's defense ministry will resume military activities along the demarcation line and northwestern border islands after suspending the military agreement with the DPRK. This is reported by Yonhap, writes UNN.

Details

The announcement comes after President Yoon Suk Yule approved a proposal to completely suspend a comprehensive military agreement in response to garbage balloons being launched and GPS signals being jammed by North Korea.

This measure restores to normal all military activities of other military personnel, which were limited by the " 2018 pact, the defense ministry said, promising to take "all possible measures" to protect the life and security of the South Korean people.

The Defense Ministry said that " all responsibility for the occurrence of this situation lies with the North Korean regime, and if the DPRK tries to arrange an additional provocation, our military will give a tough response.

The suspension of the agreement will also allow South Korea to resume propaganda broadcasting through fixed and mobile loudspeakers on the contact line. Earlier, loudspeakers criticized human rights violations by the Kim Jong-Un regime, news and songs, which caused an angry reaction from Pyongyang.

At the same time, the ministry declined to specify the measures that the military can take after the suspension of the pact, noting that this will depend on the actions of the DPRK.

Recall

North Korea temporarily suspended the launch of balloons filled with garbage and excrement into South Korea as a countermeasure, but warned that it could resume the campaign if anti-North Korean leaflets were sent from the South.