South Korea resumes military activities along the demarcation line with North Korea

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

South Korea resumes military activities along the demarcation line with North Korea

South Korea resumes military activities along the demarcation line with North Korea

Kyiv  •  UNN

South Korea resumes military operations along the demarcation line with North Korea after the suspension of the military agreement with the DPRK.

South Korea's defense ministry will resume military activities along the demarcation line and northwestern border islands after suspending the military agreement with the DPRK. This is reported by Yonhap, writes UNN.

Details

The announcement comes after President Yoon Suk Yule approved a proposal to completely suspend a comprehensive military agreement in response to garbage balloons being launched and GPS signals being jammed by North Korea.

This measure restores to normal all military activities of other military personnel, which were limited by the " 2018 pact,

the defense ministry said, promising to take "all possible measures" to protect the life and security of the South Korean people.

The Defense Ministry said that " all responsibility for the occurrence of this situation lies with the North Korean regime, and if the DPRK tries to arrange an additional provocation, our military will give a tough response.

The suspension of the agreement will also allow South Korea to resume propaganda broadcasting through fixed and mobile loudspeakers on the contact line. Earlier, loudspeakers criticized human rights violations by the Kim Jong-Un regime, news and songs, which caused an angry reaction from Pyongyang.

At the same time, the ministry declined to specify the measures that the military can take after the suspension of the pact, noting that this will depend on the actions of the DPRK.

Recall

North Korea temporarily suspended the launch of balloons filled with garbage and excrement into South Korea as a countermeasure, but warned that it could resume the campaign if anti-North Korean leaflets were sent from the South.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Contact us about advertising