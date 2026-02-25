After the occupation of part of the Kherson region, the local occupation administration adopted a resolution that effectively terminated labor relations with Ukrainian employers retroactively to February 24, 2022. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

It is noted that employees were to be "reassigned" under Russian law and new entries made in their work books. However, those who simply left the temporarily occupied territory for the Russian Federation did not fall into this scheme. Without formal re-registration of documents, they effectively remained outside the system: without confirmed work experience, without accruals, and without the right to full payments.

In such cases, Russian structures do not recognize Ukrainian work experience if there is no "proper" registration through the occupation authorities. People who have lost ties with Ukraine and cannot obtain supporting documents find themselves in a legal vacuum. - the message says.

It is indicated that as a result, some of those who bet on the Russian Federation today receive minimal payments or are left without them at all: the work experience accumulated over the years in Ukraine has been effectively nullified, and the promised "social integration" turned out to be a formality.

The occupation authorities in the Kherson region began to seize the homes of Ukrainians who had left their homes, to accommodate military personnel and their families. Under the guise of inventorying "ownerless" property, apartments and houses are transferred to Russian military personnel through pseudo-courts.

