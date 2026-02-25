Occupiers annulled the work experience of Kherson residents - CNS

$43.300.02
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 11150 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 10625 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 10966 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 11635 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 12878 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 13730 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 12963 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 24122 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13671 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"Purchased disability and fake teaching activity" - the "Honest Mobilization" movement published a dossier on bloggersFebruary 24, 02:26 PM • 3374 views
US auditors published a report on Ukrainian grant activists: they turned reforms into their own earnings, - lawyerFebruary 24, 02:46 PM • 9058 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 13172 views
Zelenskyy explained which Trump's words stalled peace talks in UkraineFebruary 24, 03:38 PM • 5772 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 10347 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 24122 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 35213 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 53431 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 71668 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 74457 views
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhoto07:45 PM • 2970 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 10366 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 13188 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 18748 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 28036 views
Occupiers annulled the work experience of Kherson residents - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The occupation administration of Kherson region retroactively canceled labor relations with Ukrainian employers. This led to the loss of seniority and payments for many residents.

Occupiers annulled the work experience of Kherson residents - CNS

After the occupation of part of the Kherson region, the local occupation administration adopted a resolution that effectively terminated labor relations with Ukrainian employers retroactively to February 24, 2022. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that employees were to be "reassigned" under Russian law and new entries made in their work books. However, those who simply left the temporarily occupied territory for the Russian Federation did not fall into this scheme. Without formal re-registration of documents, they effectively remained outside the system: without confirmed work experience, without accruals, and without the right to full payments.

In such cases, Russian structures do not recognize Ukrainian work experience if there is no "proper" registration through the occupation authorities. People who have lost ties with Ukraine and cannot obtain supporting documents find themselves in a legal vacuum.

- the message says.

It is indicated that as a result, some of those who bet on the Russian Federation today receive minimal payments or are left without them at all: the work experience accumulated over the years in Ukraine has been effectively nullified, and the promised "social integration" turned out to be a formality.

Recall

The occupation authorities in the Kherson region began to seize the homes of Ukrainians who had left their homes, to accommodate military personnel and their families. Under the guise of inventorying "ownerless" property, apartments and houses are transferred to Russian military personnel through pseudo-courts.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region deny locals medical treatment, medical facilities are overcrowded with wounded Russians - "OTPOR"13.11.25, 00:54 • 5875 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEconomyFinance
War in Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine