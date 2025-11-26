Massive fire engulfs residential complex in Hong Kong: four dead

$42.400.03
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 11619 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 23162 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 20785 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 14922 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 26631 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 15756 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
November 26, 06:07 AM • 14070 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 24042 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 40807 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
Popular news
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYTNovember 26, 02:31 AM • 23745 views
Russian city of Cheboksary attacked by drones: military plant likely hitVideoNovember 26, 02:58 AM • 4002 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPDNovember 26, 03:33 AM • 23031 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 19PhotoNovember 26, 05:09 AM • 8100 views
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swift06:56 AM • 10999 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 1382 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 23162 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 26631 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 47286 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 55979 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 24947 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 59617 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 77279 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 77716 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 84565 views
Massive fire engulfs residential complex in Hong Kong: four dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

In Hong Kong, a fire engulfed several apartment buildings in a residential complex, killing four people. Two injured are in critical condition, one in stable condition.

Massive fire engulfs residential complex in Hong Kong: four dead

Several high-rise buildings in a residential complex in Hong Kong caught fire, with four people reported dead, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

A fire spread to several apartment buildings in a residential complex in Hong Kong, killing four people and trapping others inside, authorities said.

Videos from the scene show at least five buildings, located next to each other, engulfed in flames erupting from the windows of many apartments. Firefighters from above, using aerial ladders, extinguished the intense flames with water.

The raging fire sent up a column of flames and thick smoke, spreading through the bamboo scaffolding and construction nets erected around the complex in the Tai Po district. According to available data, the residential complex consisted of eight blocks with almost 2,000 apartments.

Addendum

The Hong Kong government reported four deaths and the hospitalization of three other people. Two of the injured are in critical condition, and the third is stable, according to a brief statement.

Police said they received numerous reports of people trapped in the affected buildings.

Hong Kong media reported that one of the deceased was a firefighter, but this information has not yet been confirmed.

The fire was detected in the afternoon and was assigned a danger level of No. 4, the second highest, the Fire Services Department said.

Tai Po is a suburban area in the New Territories, in the northern part of Hong Kong, near the border with Shenzhen (mainland China).

