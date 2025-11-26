Massive fire in Hong Kong claims 36 lives, 279 missing

$42.400.03
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo
03:50 PM • 9816 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM • 10990 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
03:41 PM • 6788 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
03:07 PM • 8968 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
03:02 PM • 3842 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
02:47 PM • 3566 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
02:38 PM • 2732 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 7508 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 18144 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
Popular news
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackoutsNovember 26, 08:27 AM • 20666 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhotoNovember 26, 08:59 AM • 40383 views
Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General StaffNovember 26, 10:28 AM • 14396 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhotoNovember 26, 12:02 PM • 26085 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 14754 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them04:04 PM • 5480 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto03:49 PM • 11003 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo02:17 PM • 18147 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 14768 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM • 21036 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 31081 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 65402 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 82458 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 82599 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 89357 views
Massive fire in Hong Kong claims 36 lives, 279 missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

At least 36 people, including a firefighter, have died, and 279 are still considered missing after a massive fire in a residential area of Hong Kong. Another 29 people have been hospitalized, seven of whom are in critical condition.

Massive fire in Hong Kong claims 36 lives, 279 missing

At least 36 people, including a firefighter, have died and 279 are still missing after a fierce fire devastated a residential complex in Hong Kong, UNN reports with reference to the South China Morning Post.

Details

According to media reports, another 29 people were hospitalized, seven of them in critical condition, Chief Executive John Lee said at a morning press conference at Prince of Wales Hospital.

Earlier, President Xi Jinping expressed condolences to the victims in an evening statement, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

On Wednesday, huge plumes of dark smoke rose from the scene at Wang Fuk Court, with flames quickly spreading to seven of the eight blocks in the residential complex.

Police said on Wednesday that they had received numerous reports of people trapped in the building where the fire started.

The fire was initially classified as a level one fire, but within hours it was quickly upgraded to the highest level – 5.

In Hong Kong, fires are rated on a scale of one to five, with higher numbers indicating greater severity.

Hong Kong residential complex fire: death toll rises to 1326.11.25, 15:19 • 1966 views

