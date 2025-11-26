$42.400.03
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefighting
11:49 AM • 5914 views
Can Ukraine continue fighting without American weapons? Politico answered
10:00 AM • 9230 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 16185 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 29348 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling stories
08:59 AM • 26851 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 17490 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 30500 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartime
November 26, 06:31 AM • 16779 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
November 26, 06:07 AM • 14362 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
Hong Kong residential complex fire: death toll rises to 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

Thirteen people have died in a fire that engulfed a residential complex in Hong Kong. The fire was classified as a level 5 fire, the highest level.

Hong Kong residential complex fire: death toll rises to 13

As a result of a fire that engulfed a residential complex in Hong Kong, 13 people have already died. This is reported by UNN with reference to scmp.com.

Details

Initially, the fire was classified as a Level 1 fire, but by 3:34 PM local time, its level was raised to 4, and at 6:22 PM, to the highest Level 5. In Hong Kong, fires are classified on a scale from 1 to 5, where higher numbers indicate greater severity.

Context

The fire spread to several apartment buildings in a residential complex in Hong Kong. Initially, it was reported that 4 people had died.

The raging fire sent up a column of flames and thick smoke, spreading through the bamboo scaffolding and construction nets installed around the complex in the Tai Po area. The fire was discovered in the afternoon.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Cherkasy region, four children - two boys aged 5 and 7, a three-year-old girl, and a 10-month-old infant - died in a fire, and two more are in the hospital with burns.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Hong Kong