Hong Kong residential complex fire: death toll rises to 13

As a result of a fire that engulfed a residential complex in Hong Kong, 13 people have already died. This is reported by UNN with reference to scmp.com.

Details

Initially, the fire was classified as a Level 1 fire, but by 3:34 PM local time, its level was raised to 4, and at 6:22 PM, to the highest Level 5. In Hong Kong, fires are classified on a scale from 1 to 5, where higher numbers indicate greater severity.

Context

The fire spread to several apartment buildings in a residential complex in Hong Kong. Initially, it was reported that 4 people had died.

The raging fire sent up a column of flames and thick smoke, spreading through the bamboo scaffolding and construction nets installed around the complex in the Tai Po area. The fire was discovered in the afternoon.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Cherkasy region, four children - two boys aged 5 and 7, a three-year-old girl, and a 10-month-old infant - died in a fire, and two more are in the hospital with burns.