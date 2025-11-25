Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot

$42.370.10
01:51 PM • 1568 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 5596 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 13924 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 10542 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 9760 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
12:32 PM • 8126 views
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi
12:28 PM • 5794 views
The enemy is moving around the clock: Russians intend to encircle Myrnohrad in Donetsk region - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 7878 views
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinicPhoto
10:50 AM • 11543 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 27303 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideoNovember 25, 05:36 AM • 66038 views
Putin gave his terrorist response to the peaceful proposals of the US and Trump: Sybiha on night strikes on UkraineVideoNovember 25, 07:46 AM • 4498 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones: four drones reportedly entered Moldova and RomaniaNovember 25, 07:57 AM • 7728 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealedNovember 25, 08:01 AM • 46839 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 37157 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 13932 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 27308 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 79916 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 108191 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 98138 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Keir Starmer
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Great Britain
Moldova
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 792 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 37508 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 64711 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 65893 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 73145 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

This week, Disneyland Paris unveiled a new generation Olaf robot. This was an ambitious technological breakthrough for Disney Imagineering, combining robotics, artificial intelligence, and modeling with Disney traditions.

Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot

This week, Disneyland Paris unveiled the next-generation Olaf robot, one of Disney Imagineering's most ambitious technological breakthroughs: the animated snowman takes the form of a fully expressive, physical character, UNN reports.

Details

The presentation was given by Bruce Vaughn, President and Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Imagineering (WDI), and Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris.

This moment marks a new chapter where advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, and simulation merge with Disney's storytelling traditions, bringing iconic characters to life in the real world.

Olaf's appearance was a continuation of a new episode of WDI's R&D project, We Call It Imagineering, which details the technologies shaping Disney's future.

The film also reflects years of behind-the-scenes collaboration between engineers, animators, and AI researchers working to create characters that feel as alive as their animated counterparts.

At its core is a simple idea: make the technology disappear and let the emotions shine.

Disneyland is updating Galaxy's Edge: a new character will appear29.03.25, 15:12 • 183696 views

True Motion Animation

Kyle Laughlin, Senior Vice President of Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development, described the approach: "Like everything at Disney, we always start with the story. We think about what feelings we want to evoke in the guest."

This philosophy underpinned Olaf's transformation from a digital creation into a real character capable of eye contact, stylized movements, and dialogue.

Every one of his gestures, and even his snowy shimmer, was created to match what audiences know from the films. Iridescent fibers catch the light like real snow, and a deforming "snow" suit allows Olaf to move in ways that robotic shells typically cannot.

But unlike the BDX droids from Star Wars, which already roam Disney parks, Olaf required a different level of movement realism.

As Laughlin noted: "The key technology in our platform is deep reinforcement learning, which allows robotic characters to learn to mimic artist-defined movements through simulation."

This combination of art and AI allows engineers to iterate quickly, refining the gait, style, and personality until Olaf moves exactly as the animators intended.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children07.06.25, 13:33 • 133394 views

AI - the driving force of magic

To scale this process, WDI is developing Newton — an open-source framework created in collaboration with NVIDIA and Google DeepMind.

Laughlin defines it as a system where "building blocks allow for rapid development of GPU-accelerated simulators."

One of the key components, a simulator called Kamino, increases the speed of robot learning. With it, characters like Olaf can master complex movements — walking, gesturing, interacting — much faster.

These breakthroughs help transform animated, often physically impossible movements into compelling real-world performances.

Olaf's fully articulated mouth, expressive eyes, removable carrot nose, and conversational abilities are supported by these layers of AI-learned movements.

And the process continues to accelerate. "What's so exciting is that we're just getting started," Laughlin said. The rapid evolution from BDX droids to self-balancing H.E.R.B.I.E.s, and now to Olaf, shows how quickly Disney can now prototype and release new characters.

Olaf will soon meet guests at the upcoming Arendelle Bay show in Disneyland Paris's Frozen Park, as well as for a limited time in Hong Kong Disneyland's Frozen Park.

Antonina Tumanova

TechnologiesUNN Lite
Technology
Film
Hong Kong