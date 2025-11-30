Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 146 after search operations

The death toll from the fire in the Wang Fuk residential complex in Hong Kong has risen to 146 after another 30 bodies were found during search operations, local law enforcement reported. About 100 more people are considered missing, and 79 were injured. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

It's so dark inside, and due to the poor lighting, it's very difficult to do the work, especially in places far from the windows. — said officer Cheng Ka-chung.

Tsang Shuk-yin, head of the victim investigation unit, added that among the recently discovered bodies, 12 had previously been spotted by firefighters but not yet recovered.

Local residents continue to lay flowers and leave notes at a makeshift memorial. "This really serves as a wake-up call for everyone, especially given these extremely tall buildings," said Lian Shuzhen.

