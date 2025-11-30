$42.190.00
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
07:27 AM • 6718 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 19751 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 30120 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 25273 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 24263 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 21877 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 16959 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 16226 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14654 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
Publications
Exclusives
Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 146 after search operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

In Hong Kong, the death toll from the fire in the Wang Fuk residential complex has risen to 146, with 30 more bodies found. About 100 people are missing, and 79 were injured.

Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 146 after search operations

The death toll from the fire in the Wang Fuk residential complex in Hong Kong has risen to 146 after another 30 bodies were found during search operations, local law enforcement reported. About 100 more people are considered missing, and 79 were injured. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

It's so dark inside, and due to the poor lighting, it's very difficult to do the work, especially in places far from the windows.

— said officer Cheng Ka-chung.

Tsang Shuk-yin, head of the victim investigation unit, added that among the recently discovered bodies, 12 had previously been spotted by firefighters but not yet recovered.

Local residents continue to lay flowers and leave notes at a makeshift memorial. "This really serves as a wake-up call for everyone, especially given these extremely tall buildings," said Lian Shuzhen.

Massive fire in Hong Kong: three men arrested for involuntary manslaughter27.11.25, 07:31 • 3345 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Associated Press
Hong Kong