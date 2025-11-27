Massive fire in Hong Kong: three men arrested for involuntary manslaughter

Hong Kong police have arrested three men suspected of involvement in a large-scale fire in a residential complex in the Tai Po district. They have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, two directors of a construction company and a consulting engineer, aged between 52 and 68, have been detained.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Eileen Chung, protective films and nets were found on the exterior parts of the buildings, which likely did not have fire-resistant properties.

In addition, it is reported that foam sheets were found on the windows - similar materials were also found in a building that was not affected by the fire.

Recall

The day before, a large-scale fire broke out in a residential area in Hong Kong. According to the latest data, at least 44 people died, and more than 200 are still missing.

