November 26, 03:50 PM • 21572 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 42898 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 22987 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 23036 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 16622 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 10758 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
November 26, 02:38 PM • 8890 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
November 26, 02:29 PM • 9986 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
November 26, 02:17 PM • 26645 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
November 26, 01:23 PM • 28805 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
Massive fire in Hong Kong: three men arrested for involuntary manslaughter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Hong Kong police have arrested three men suspected of involvement in a massive fire at a residential complex in the Tai Po district. They have been charged with involuntary manslaughter; 44 people died and over 200 are missing.

Massive fire in Hong Kong: three men arrested for involuntary manslaughter

Hong Kong police have arrested three men suspected of involvement in a large-scale fire in a residential complex in the Tai Po district. They have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, two directors of a construction company and a consulting engineer, aged between 52 and 68, have been detained.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Eileen Chung, protective films and nets were found on the exterior parts of the buildings, which likely did not have fire-resistant properties.

In addition, it is reported that foam sheets were found on the windows - similar materials were also found in a building that was not affected by the fire.

Recall

The day before, a large-scale fire broke out in a residential area in Hong Kong. According to the latest data, at least 44 people died, and more than 200 are still missing.

Deadly Hong Kong fire exposes dangers of bamboo scaffolding: authorities review building standards26.11.25, 22:11 • 2568 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Reuters
Hong Kong