Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Hong Kong takes measures to suppress public outrage after massive fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Hong Kong authorities are responding to public outrage after a deadly fire by arresting 11 people and warning of measures against inciting unrest. National Security Police questioned the initiator of an online petition with demands to the government.

Hong Kong takes measures to suppress public outrage after massive fire

The Hong Kong government is taking action to respond to public outrage following a deadly fire that killed at least 128 people and raised questions about missed warnings. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Hong Kong's anti-corruption agency has now arrested 11 people in connection with the fire, including the directors of the contractor responsible for the renovations carried out in the Wan Fuk court building.

And also, the national security protection department stated that it would take action if anyone tried to use the fire to incite unrest or threaten national security.

Massive fire in Hong Kong: three men arrested for involuntary manslaughter27.11.25, 07:31 • 3361 view

Despite this, online petitions have emerged where people express anger at the government for its "failure to regulate and dereliction of duty." One such petition gathered over 10,000 signatures, putting forward four demands to the government: provide support to affected residents; examine the supervision system for construction work; establish an independent investigation commission; and pursue accountability by prosecuting public officials.

Instead, the city's national security police questioned the man who initiated the petition, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

In response to Bloomberg's question about the arrest report, police said they would "take action in accordance with the actual circumstances and the law."

Currently, the discussion page has been deleted.

Recall

As a result of a devastating fire in a residential complex in Hong Kong, 146 deaths have been announced, and many people have been injured. About 200 people remain missing, and the number of victims may increase.

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
