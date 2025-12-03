Hong Kong urgently removes all external scaffolding after a massive fire that killed over 150 people

Photo: Bloomberg

The Hong Kong authorities have ordered the immediate dismantling of external scaffolding across the city at more than 210 private and public facilities. This decision was made after an investigation into a deadly fire that killed at least 159 people, which revealed suspicions of the use of fake safety certificates for materials. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Hong Kong's Secretary for Development, Bernadette Linn, announced that all buildings undergoing major renovation work must remove protective netting and complete the dismantling of external scaffolding by Saturday.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang stated that the police are investigating cases of falsified certificates for nets, which were supposed to confirm their fire resistance. The documents claimed that the material was certified by two testing centers in mainland China.

However, the police found that one of these centers did not issue such certificates, and the other could not be contacted.

Authorities previously stated that the rapid spread of the fire during the city's deadliest blaze in nearly eight decades was caused by the use of substandard scaffolding nets and foam boards.

