Exclusive
03:15 PM • 918 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 3062 views
The EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 8564 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
11:38 AM • 14517 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 18468 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 21670 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 28059 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 35681 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29637 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 39534 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Hong Kong urgently removes all external scaffolding after a massive fire that killed over 150 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

In Hong Kong, authorities ordered the immediate dismantling of external scaffolding at 210 sites after a fire killed 159 people. The investigation revealed suspicions of the use of forged safety certificates for materials.

Hong Kong urgently removes all external scaffolding after a massive fire that killed over 150 people
Photo: Bloomberg

The Hong Kong authorities have ordered the immediate dismantling of external scaffolding across the city at more than 210 private and public facilities. This decision was made after an investigation into a deadly fire that killed at least 159 people, which revealed suspicions of the use of fake safety certificates for materials. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Hong Kong's Secretary for Development, Bernadette Linn, announced that all buildings undergoing major renovation work must remove protective netting and complete the dismantling of external scaffolding by Saturday.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang stated that the police are investigating cases of falsified certificates for nets, which were supposed to confirm their fire resistance. The documents claimed that the material was certified by two testing centers in mainland China.

Hong Kong takes measures to suppress public outrage after massive fire30.11.25, 13:15 • 5078 views

However, the police found that one of these centers did not issue such certificates, and the other could not be contacted.

Authorities previously stated that the rapid spread of the fire during the city's deadliest blaze in nearly eight decades was caused by the use of substandard scaffolding nets and foam boards.

The death toll from the Hong Kong fire has risen to 151, with 30 more people missing - CNN01.12.25, 14:59 • 2657 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Hong Kong
China