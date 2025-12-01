The death toll from the Hong Kong fire has risen to 151, with 30 more people missing - CNN

The death toll from the Hong Kong fire has reached 151, with 30 more missing. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to Karen Tsang, head of the accident investigation unit, the bodies of some of the victims turned to ash, which complicates the search for all those missing as a result of the fire.

At the same time, the number of those arrested on charges of arson may increase, as construction companies are accused of purchasing and using materials that do not meet fire safety requirements.

Most of those arrested are consultants, contractors, and subcontractors involved in construction work, and 13 of them are under investigation on suspicion of "involuntary manslaughter due to gross negligence." - the post says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that 146 people were declared dead and many injured as a result of a devastating fire in a residential complex in Hong Kong.