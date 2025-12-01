$42.270.07
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 856 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
09:32 AM • 7866 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 11929 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 20983 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 15657 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 26264 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 36100 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 48926 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41549 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 42831 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:43 AM • 20983 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 26264 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 70658 views
The death toll from the Hong Kong fire has risen to 151, with 30 more people missing - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

151 people died in the Hong Kong fire, and 30 more are considered missing. The bodies of some victims turned to ashes, which complicates the search.

The death toll from the Hong Kong fire has risen to 151, with 30 more people missing - CNN

The death toll from the Hong Kong fire has reached 151, with 30 more missing. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to Karen Tsang, head of the accident investigation unit, the bodies of some of the victims turned to ash, which complicates the search for all those missing as a result of the fire.

At the same time, the number of those arrested on charges of arson may increase, as construction companies are accused of purchasing and using materials that do not meet fire safety requirements.

Most of those arrested are consultants, contractors, and subcontractors involved in construction work, and 13 of them are under investigation on suspicion of "involuntary manslaughter due to gross negligence."

 - the post says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that 146 people were declared dead and many injured as a result of a devastating fire in a residential complex in Hong Kong.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Hong Kong