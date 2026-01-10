Peridot: "Neon-green" bar with Instagrammable cocktails and panoramic views opens in Hong Kong

Peridot, a cocktail bar, has opened on the 38th floor of the new futuristic skyscraper The Henderson, designed by Zaha Hadid's bureau. The establishment is named after the pale green gemstone (peridot), which is reflected in its unique interior design. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The interior, created by Paolo Ferrari's studio, resembles a luxurious cocoon. The space is illuminated by over 20,000 tiny lights integrated into the walls and ceiling, and the centerpiece of the room is a massive green marble bar counter.

Entertainment: In the evening, DJs and live music on a futuristic grand piano create the atmosphere.

Architectural masterpiece by Charles Hertling listed for sale in the US for $3.69 million

Patrons: Trendy young professionals and office workers from the Central District.

Culinary and Bar Concept

The bar offers unique cocktails inspired by the concept of "terroir" (the connection of the drink to the land and climate of the region). Beverage director François Cavelier developed a menu where the star is the Durian's Consent cocktail - a combination of Musang King durian with Cuban and Jamaican rum.

Chef Lisandro Illa is responsible for the innovative plant-based menu. Popular items include crispy golden sparassis mushroom fries and a "cold cut" of fruits and nut cheeses.

11 most interesting luxury hotels opening in 2026