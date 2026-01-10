Peridot: "Neon-green" bar with Instagrammable cocktails and panoramic views opens in Hong Kong

$42.990.27
January 9, 08:32 PM • 9544 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 19411 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 24367 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 24690 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 21188 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 19782 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 14398 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13378 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 9694 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13298 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Popular news
Grok disabled image generation for most X social network usersJanuary 9, 07:14 PM • 2888 views
Trump met with oil executives after the seizure of the fifth sanctioned tankerJanuary 9, 08:57 PM • 5122 views
Did not mention Russia and called the war a "crisis": Qatar reacted to the strike on its embassy in KyivJanuary 9, 08:58 PM • 8948 views
Trump made a series of controversial statements about Putin, Greenland, NATO, and the Nobel Peace PrizeVideoJanuary 9, 09:32 PM • 3656 views
American tourist dies in shark attack in US Virgin IslandsJanuary 9, 09:47 PM • 3370 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 62336 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 90222 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 63621 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 85710 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 107314 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
John Healey
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
White House
Great Britain
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 60088 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 62813 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 84126 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 102472 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 143007 views
Peridot: "Neon-green" bar with Instagrammable cocktails and panoramic views opens in Hong Kong

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Peridot, a cocktail bar, has opened on the 38th floor of The Henderson skyscraper in Hong Kong. The establishment stands out with its "neon-green" interior and unique cocktails.

Peridot: "Neon-green" bar with Instagrammable cocktails and panoramic views opens in Hong Kong

Peridot, a cocktail bar, has opened on the 38th floor of the new futuristic skyscraper The Henderson, designed by Zaha Hadid's bureau. The establishment is named after the pale green gemstone (peridot), which is reflected in its unique interior design. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The interior, created by Paolo Ferrari's studio, resembles a luxurious cocoon. The space is illuminated by over 20,000 tiny lights integrated into the walls and ceiling, and the centerpiece of the room is a massive green marble bar counter.

Entertainment: In the evening, DJs and live music on a futuristic grand piano create the atmosphere.

Architectural masterpiece by Charles Hertling listed for sale in the US for $3.69 million05.01.26, 05:11 • 4147 views

Patrons: Trendy young professionals and office workers from the Central District.

Culinary and Bar Concept

The bar offers unique cocktails inspired by the concept of "terroir" (the connection of the drink to the land and climate of the region). Beverage director François Cavelier developed a menu where the star is the Durian's Consent cocktail - a combination of Musang King durian with Cuban and Jamaican rum.

Chef Lisandro Illa is responsible for the innovative plant-based menu. Popular items include crispy golden sparassis mushroom fries and a "cold cut" of fruits and nut cheeses. 

11 most interesting luxury hotels opening in 202601.01.26, 16:02 • 4364 views

Stepan Haftko

