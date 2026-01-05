Architectural masterpiece by Charles Hertling listed for sale in the US for $3.69 million

Photo: Realtor.com

One of the most iconic modernist structures, the house at 630 Northstar Court, has been put up for sale in Colorado. Created in 1976 by innovative architect Charles Haertling, the estate is an example of organic architecture, combining bold geometry with the natural landscape. The initial cost of the property in May was $4.5 million, but the price has now been reduced to $3.69 million. This was reported by Realtor.com, writes UNN.

Details

The house, with an area of over 340 square meters, visually resembles a double tent thanks to two conical towers. Inside there are five bedrooms, and the open-plan layout combines museum aesthetics with functionality.

White House seeks to fast-track approval of Trump ballroom construction by March - report

The main elements of the interior are:

glass walls with panoramic views of the Flatirons;

wood-burning fireplaces in each tower;

the use of organic materials combined with modern renovation.

Technological update and location

The estate has undergone a thorough restoration, during which environmentally friendly solutions were integrated: a solar photovoltaic system, underfloor heating, and charging stations for electric vehicles. The area around the house includes over 150 square meters of terraces, a meditation room, and a hot tub.

The property is located in a prestigious area of Boulder with developed infrastructure: nearby there are tennis courts, pickleball areas, and panoramic hiking trails.

For reference

Architect Charles Haertling is an American architect known for his organic, unusual houses that blend into the natural landscape, often on steep slopes, with curved forms and private spaces, such as his works Volsky House and Brenton House.

11 most interesting luxury hotels opening in 2026