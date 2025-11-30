Huge fiery explosion at chemical waste dump in Sydney

More than 200 rescuers in western Sydney are trying to contain a huge fireball after a landfill caught fire on Saturday. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

New South Wales firefighters report that a chemical tank was launched into the air as a result of the explosion. In addition, during the work of the fire and rescue team, pieces of "fist-sized concrete blocks" fell on people.

As a result, two emergency workers suffered hand injuries while fighting the fire in New South Wales. As for other victims, no information has been provided.

The cause of the large fire is currently being established, but it is expected to burn throughout Sunday.

Recall

