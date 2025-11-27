$42.300.10
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Massive fire in Hong Kong: death toll rises to 75

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

Hong Kong authorities have revised the death toll from the fire at the Wang Fuk Court residential complex, confirming at least 75 fatalities. Among the deceased are a 37-year-old firefighter and two Indonesians who worked as domestic helpers.

Hong Kong authorities have revised the death toll from the deadly fire that engulfed the Wang Fuk Court residential complex, confirming on Thursday evening local time that at least 75 people have died, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

Among the dead are reportedly a 37-year-old firefighter and two Indonesians who worked as domestic helpers.

Earlier, the head of the Hong Kong administration stated that 279 people were still considered missing, but firefighters had established contact with some of them, leaving about 250 people still unaccounted for.

Dozens of people are also being treated in hospital. A government spokesman told AFP news agency that as of Thursday, 12 people were in critical condition, 29 in serious condition, and 17 in stable condition.

Firefighters reported that four fires had been extinguished and three were under control, with flames still visible in some of the eight buildings of the residential complex, which has nearly 2,000 apartments, more than 24 hours after the fire started.

Hong Kong fire: 55 dead, over 300 missing - Reuters27.11.25, 10:16 • 2434 views

Recall

The fire spread to several apartment buildings in a residential complex in Hong Kong. Initially, four deaths were reported, but this figure later rose to 36 people.

The raging fire sent a column of flames and thick smoke, spreading through the bamboo scaffolding and construction nets installed around the complex in the Tai Po district. The fire was discovered in the afternoon.

Subsequently, police arrested three men suspected of involvement in the large-scale fire in the residential complex in the Tai Po district.

Antonina Tumanova

