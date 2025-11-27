Massive fire in Hong Kong: death toll rises to 75

Hong Kong authorities have revised the death toll from the deadly fire that engulfed the Wang Fuk Court residential complex, confirming on Thursday evening local time that at least 75 people have died, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

Among the dead are reportedly a 37-year-old firefighter and two Indonesians who worked as domestic helpers.

Earlier, the head of the Hong Kong administration stated that 279 people were still considered missing, but firefighters had established contact with some of them, leaving about 250 people still unaccounted for.

Dozens of people are also being treated in hospital. A government spokesman told AFP news agency that as of Thursday, 12 people were in critical condition, 29 in serious condition, and 17 in stable condition.

Firefighters reported that four fires had been extinguished and three were under control, with flames still visible in some of the eight buildings of the residential complex, which has nearly 2,000 apartments, more than 24 hours after the fire started.

Recall

The fire spread to several apartment buildings in a residential complex in Hong Kong. Initially, four deaths were reported, but this figure later rose to 36 people.

The raging fire sent a column of flames and thick smoke, spreading through the bamboo scaffolding and construction nets installed around the complex in the Tai Po district. The fire was discovered in the afternoon.

Subsequently, police arrested three men suspected of involvement in the large-scale fire in the residential complex in the Tai Po district.