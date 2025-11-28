Hong Kong fire: death toll rises to 128

The death toll from a devastating fire in a residential complex in Hong Kong has risen to 128, officials said on Friday, according to UNN, citing CNN.

Hong Kong's Secretary for Security, Chris Tang, warned at a press conference on Friday afternoon local time that the death toll could rise, as the status of about 200 people remains unknown.

He added that at least 79 people were injured as a result of the disaster.

Authorities received 467 missing persons reports, of which 39 were confirmed dead.

The fire started midday Wednesday in one of the eight towers of the Wang Fuk Court complex in Hong Kong, quickly spreading from one to another as bamboo scaffolding covered in netting, in place during renovations, caught fire until seven buildings were engulfed.