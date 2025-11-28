Hong Kong fire: death toll rises to 128

$42.190.11
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 3304 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 9000 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 10575 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 10354 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 8904 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 27635 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 25737 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 40539 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 45146 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 23211 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Netherlands prepares a new plan for the return of Ukrainian refugees: what will changeNovember 27, 10:59 PM • 14894 views
Drone attacked military town in Chechnya: detailsVideoNovember 27, 11:31 PM • 8964 views
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - SvyrydenkoPhotoNovember 28, 12:57 AM • 13642 views
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicoptersNovember 28, 01:30 AM • 13220 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 6684 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 3344 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 29432 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 40543 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 45150 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 36862 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 6926 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 32369 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 53145 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 86289 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 101590 views
Hong Kong fire: death toll rises to 128

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

A devastating fire in a residential complex in Hong Kong has killed 128 people and injured 79. Around 200 people remain missing, and the death toll could rise.

Hong Kong fire: death toll rises to 128

The death toll from a devastating fire in a residential complex in Hong Kong has risen to 128, officials said on Friday, according to UNN, citing CNN.

Details

Hong Kong's Secretary for Security, Chris Tang, warned at a press conference on Friday afternoon local time that the death toll could rise, as the status of about 200 people remains unknown.

He added that at least 79 people were injured as a result of the disaster.

Authorities received 467 missing persons reports, of which 39 were confirmed dead.

Supplement

The fire started midday Wednesday in one of the eight towers of the Wang Fuk Court complex in Hong Kong, quickly spreading from one to another as bamboo scaffolding covered in netting, in place during renovations, caught fire until seven buildings were engulfed.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Hong Kong