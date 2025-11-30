$42.190.00
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
07:27 AM • 9042 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 20628 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 30973 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 25984 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 24611 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 22138 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 17066 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 16324 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14716 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
Publications
Exclusives
In Odesa, the director of a private company was served with a notice of suspicion for illegal construction on the Black Sea coast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The director of a private enterprise in Odesa is suspected of illegal construction in a recreational zone on the Black Sea coast. According to the investigation, since 2022, the company has been using the land free of charge and receiving profits from a hotel complex on this plot.

In Odesa, the director of a private company was served with a notice of suspicion for illegal construction on the Black Sea coast

In Odesa, the director of a private enterprise was served with a notice of suspicion for illegal construction on a plot of land in a recreational zone on the Black Sea coast. According to the investigation, the company has been using the land free of charge since 2022 and profiting from the operation of a hotel complex. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Investigators established that the company's director, seeking to expand the territory for business, built part of the hotel complex, a spa area, swimming pools, and other facilities on a land plot that did not belong to the enterprise.

The Primorsky District Prosecutor's Office in Odesa served a notice of suspicion to the director of the enterprise for unauthorized construction on a land plot in a recreational zone near the Black Sea coast (Part 4, Article 197-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the statement reads.

Former MP Kornatsky received 3.5 years in prison for illegal housing compensation of over UAH 900,00028.11.25, 11:09 • 3114 views

According to the prosecutor's office, the hotel complex has been operating since 2022, and the illegally developed part of the land is being used free of charge.

As a result of the illegal actions of the LLC official and accomplices, the territorial community of Odesa suffered damages exceeding UAH 20 million.

- reports the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The prosecutor's office has already filed a motion with the court to seize the company's property to ensure the possibility of compensation for damages. Operational measures were carried out with the participation of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police.

Law enforcement officers are checking the involvement of other individuals in the scheme of seizing a land plot of 0.0823 hectares on the embankment of "Lanzheron" beach. According to the investigation, the director acted in collusion with unidentified accomplices.

Scheme to embezzle UAH 17 million in charitable aid exposed in Zaporizhzhia27.11.25, 15:24 • 2198 views

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
