In Odesa, the director of a private company was served with a notice of suspicion for illegal construction on the Black Sea coast

In Odesa, the director of a private enterprise was served with a notice of suspicion for illegal construction on a plot of land in a recreational zone on the Black Sea coast. According to the investigation, the company has been using the land free of charge since 2022 and profiting from the operation of a hotel complex. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Investigators established that the company's director, seeking to expand the territory for business, built part of the hotel complex, a spa area, swimming pools, and other facilities on a land plot that did not belong to the enterprise.

The Primorsky District Prosecutor's Office in Odesa served a notice of suspicion to the director of the enterprise for unauthorized construction on a land plot in a recreational zone near the Black Sea coast (Part 4, Article 197-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the statement reads.

According to the prosecutor's office, the hotel complex has been operating since 2022, and the illegally developed part of the land is being used free of charge.

As a result of the illegal actions of the LLC official and accomplices, the territorial community of Odesa suffered damages exceeding UAH 20 million. - reports the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The prosecutor's office has already filed a motion with the court to seize the company's property to ensure the possibility of compensation for damages. Operational measures were carried out with the participation of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police.

Law enforcement officers are checking the involvement of other individuals in the scheme of seizing a land plot of 0.0823 hectares on the embankment of "Lanzheron" beach. According to the investigation, the director acted in collusion with unidentified accomplices.

