Scheme to embezzle UAH 17 million in charitable aid exposed in Zaporizhzhia

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
12:53 PM • 1106 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 4220 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 5586 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 8040 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
08:20 AM • 12240 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 23217 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 15870 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 36502 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 36797 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 72883 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1m/s
93%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 25776 views
Shooting near the White House: authorities denied the death of two National Guardsmen, and law enforcement identified the shooterNovember 27, 03:58 AM • 5854 views
ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advanceNovember 27, 04:30 AM • 12598 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 13114 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 12916 views
Publications
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo12:37 PM • 4220 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 5454 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 13199 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 23217 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 37668 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kharkiv
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 13347 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 42949 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 76863 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 92860 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 92552 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Social network

Scheme to embezzle UAH 17 million in charitable aid exposed in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Law enforcement officers blocked an attempt to illegally seize tens of millions of hryvnias in charitable funds in Zaporizhzhia, exposing an organized group. The founder and director of the association, together with a friend, transferred charitable funds to the accounts of familiar individual entrepreneurs, allegedly as payment for goods and services that were not actually provided.

Scheme to embezzle UAH 17 million in charitable aid exposed in Zaporizhzhia

Law enforcement officers blocked an attempt to illegally seize tens of millions of hryvnias in charitable funds, exposing an organized group operating under the guise of a public organization. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The Prosecutor General's Office reported the exposure of a group of individuals who attempted to appropriate over UAH 17 million in charitable aid received by a public organization from an international donor. According to the investigation, the founder and director of the association, together with a friend, did not actually carry out the stated statutory activities, but instead focused their efforts on illegal enrichment.

Investigation into former Deputy Head of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine Yemelyanov completed: he is suspected of illicit enrichment27.11.25, 12:46 • 1774 views

Investigators established that the men transferred charitable funds to the accounts of familiar individual entrepreneurs, allegedly as payment for goods and services that were not actually provided. After that, the money was cashed out and distributed among the participants of the scheme. At this point, the group managed to appropriate over UAH 1 million, and the defendants tried to use another UAH 6 million at their own discretion. Thanks to the intervention of law enforcement officers, the possibility of seizing over UAH 10 million was blocked by arresting the organization's account.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a group of individuals was notified of suspicion of using charitable aid for profit (under Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and some of its members were notified of suspicion of legalizing funds obtained by criminal means (Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and of attempting to use charitable aid for profit (Part 3 of Article 15, Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

– the prosecutor's office reported.

During the searches, company seals, financial documents, mobile phones, bank cards, and over 20,000 US dollars were seized. The issue of announcing suspicions to other network participants and choosing preventive measures is currently being resolved.

Citizens robbed under the guise of financial services: fraudulent call centers exposed in Dnipro26.11.25, 10:19 • 2412 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Search
Bank card
charity
Zaporizhzhia