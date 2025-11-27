$42.300.10
Investigation into former Deputy Head of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine Yemelyanov completed: he is suspected of illicit enrichment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

Artur Yemelyanov is suspected of participating in a criminal organization, illicit enrichment, and legalizing over UAH 114 million. The investigation established that he was part of a criminal organization that influenced justice by making "necessary" decisions for money.

Investigation into former Deputy Head of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine Yemelyanov completed: he is suspected of illicit enrichment

The Prosecutor General's Office reported the completion of the pre-trial investigation against the former deputy head of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the PGO.

Details

Law enforcement officers do not name the suspect, but UNN learned that it is Artur Yemelyanov - he was previously notified of suspicion.

The former deputy head of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine is charged with receiving unlawful benefits, participating in a criminal organization, illicit enrichment, and legalization of criminally obtained funds (Part 1 of Article 255, Part 2 of Article 368, Article 3685, Part 3 of Article 209, Part 1 of Article 1112, Part 1 of Article 14, Part 4 of Article 189, Part 3 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, he was part of an extensive criminal organization that included judges, their relatives, lawyers, and court employees. This criminal organization effectively built a multi-level system of influence on justice.

This includes:

  • making "necessary" decisions for money;
    • interfering with the distribution of cases and appointing "their own" judges;
      • pressuring judges to achieve the desired result;
        • registering illegal income to straw persons and controlled legal entities.

          The investigation also established the fact of illicit enrichment of the former deputy head of the court and the legalization of property worth over UAH 114 million. This property has been seized.

          Recall

          Earlier, the SBI detained the former deputy head of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine - Artur Yemelyanov - for participating in a criminal organization. The suspect was part of a group that made "necessary" decisions in commercial disputes for bribes.

          On December 3, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for lawyer and former deputy head of the High Commercial Court Artur Yemelyanov in the form of detention until January 30, 2025, without the right to bail.

          On May 30, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained the former deputy head of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine, Artur Yemelyanov, as part of criminal proceedings for encroaching on the economic security of Ukraine in the interests of the aggressor state. As reported by the Bureau's press service, Yemelyanov planned to flee Ukraine after the illegal change of his preventive measure.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          War in Ukraine
          Ukraine
          Kyiv