08:59 AM • 1018 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:27 AM • 2332 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 12730 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 11152 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 11225 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 22794 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 39344 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 30297 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 28616 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 23914 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Citizens robbed under the guise of financial services: fraudulent call centers exposed in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

The perpetrators, posing as financial service providers, robbed citizens by impersonating bank security personnel. They gained access to victims' online banking by installing a 'protective' application.

Citizens robbed under the guise of financial services: fraudulent call centers exposed in Dnipro

Law enforcement officers in Dnipro have shut down a network of fraudulent call centers that disguised themselves as financial services and robbed citizens. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Prosecutors of the Left Bank District Prosecutor's Office of Dnipro exposed a network of such platforms, whose participants impersonated bank security service employees and convinced citizens to install a supposedly "protective" mobile application.

After installing this application, the attackers gained access to the victims' online banking, transferred funds to dummy accounts, and withdrew them through trusted individuals.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized over 150 units of equipment, SIM cards, draft records, money, as well as an item resembling an automatic weapon and cartridges sent for examination. According to preliminary data, up to 90 people worked in the call centers.

An investigation is currently underway under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Fraud committed on a large scale or through illegal operations using electronic computing equipment).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from three to eight years.

A network of 14 fraudulent call centers that defrauded Ukrainians and foreigners has been liquidated
07.11.25, 12:23 • 4070 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society
Crimes and emergencies
Dnipro