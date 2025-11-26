Citizens robbed under the guise of financial services: fraudulent call centers exposed in Dnipro

Law enforcement officers in Dnipro have shut down a network of fraudulent call centers that disguised themselves as financial services and robbed citizens. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Prosecutors of the Left Bank District Prosecutor's Office of Dnipro exposed a network of such platforms, whose participants impersonated bank security service employees and convinced citizens to install a supposedly "protective" mobile application.

After installing this application, the attackers gained access to the victims' online banking, transferred funds to dummy accounts, and withdrew them through trusted individuals.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized over 150 units of equipment, SIM cards, draft records, money, as well as an item resembling an automatic weapon and cartridges sent for examination. According to preliminary data, up to 90 people worked in the call centers.

An investigation is currently underway under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Fraud committed on a large scale or through illegal operations using electronic computing equipment).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from three to eight years.

