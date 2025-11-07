ukenru
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
A network of 14 fraudulent call centers that defrauded Ukrainians and foreigners has been liquidated

Kyiv

 1146 views

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office liquidated a network of 14 fraudulent call centers that, under the guise of investment platforms, extorted money from citizens of Ukraine, the EU, and Asia. Over 800 units of computer equipment and almost 500 mobile phones were seized.

A network of 14 fraudulent call centers that defrauded Ukrainians and foreigners has been liquidated

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office exposed and shut down the operations of 14 fraudulent call centers that operated in Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Cherkasy regions, and Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

The scheme operated under the guise of "brokerage services" and investment platforms.

Operators introduced themselves as employees of international financial companies and convinced people to invest in "highly profitable investments."

In reality, there were no investments — the funds were immediately transferred to the organizers' accounts.

- the message says.

Victims include citizens of Ukraine, EU countries, and Asia.

During the searches, the following were seized:

• over 800 units of computer equipment;

• almost 500 mobile phones;

• server equipment;

• draft records with personal data of victims and conversation "scripts."

Currently, the organizers of the network and individuals who provided its financing and technical support are being identified.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Technology
Search
Rivne Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Asia
Ukraine
Kyiv