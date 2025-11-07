A network of 14 fraudulent call centers that defrauded Ukrainians and foreigners has been liquidated

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office exposed and shut down the operations of 14 fraudulent call centers that operated in Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Cherkasy regions, and Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

The scheme operated under the guise of "brokerage services" and investment platforms.

Operators introduced themselves as employees of international financial companies and convinced people to invest in "highly profitable investments."

In reality, there were no investments — the funds were immediately transferred to the organizers' accounts. - the message says.

Victims include citizens of Ukraine, EU countries, and Asia.

During the searches, the following were seized:

• over 800 units of computer equipment;

• almost 500 mobile phones;

• server equipment;

• draft records with personal data of victims and conversation "scripts."

Currently, the organizers of the network and individuals who provided its financing and technical support are being identified.

