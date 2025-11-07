Fraudsters exposed in Kyiv who promised "laser weapon" against drones for UAH 3.2 million

Prosecutors of the Obolon District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv have notified two men of suspicion who, under the guise of developing "laser weapons" for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, embezzled over UAH 3.2 million from an American volunteer. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, a 74-year-old Kyiv resident and his 59-year-old accomplice posed as "weapon developers" and assured an American volunteer from the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that they could create a "laser device" to hit enemy drones and missiles. - the message says.

To be convincing, they staged a demonstration of the "installation" in operation. After that, the serviceman transferred over UAH 3.2 million (≈85 thousand US dollars) to them.

In reality, the men had no technology or intention to manufacture weapons.

Prosecutors of the Obolon District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv notified two men of suspicion of fraud committed by a group of persons under martial law (Part 5, Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

For reference

The victim is a US citizen of Ukrainian origin, a volunteer and founder of a military training school, who has been serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale invasion. He has already been reimbursed 20 thousand dollars, and work on returning the remaining funds is ongoing.

It is worth recalling that earlier, under the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office, the organizer of a large-scale fraudulent scheme, through which volunteers and military personnel lost over UAH 20 million, was extradited from Armenia to Ukraine.

