New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Fraudsters exposed in Kyiv who promised "laser weapon" against drones for UAH 3.2 million

Kyiv

Prosecutors reported suspicion to two men who fraudulently seized UAH 3.2 million from an American volunteer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They pretended to be developing a "laser weapon" to destroy enemy drones.

Fraudsters exposed in Kyiv who promised "laser weapon" against drones for UAH 3.2 million

Prosecutors of the Obolon District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv have notified two men of suspicion who, under the guise of developing "laser weapons" for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, embezzled over UAH 3.2 million from an American volunteer. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, a 74-year-old Kyiv resident and his 59-year-old accomplice posed as "weapon developers" and assured an American volunteer from the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that they could create a "laser device" to hit enemy drones and missiles.

- the message says.

To be convincing, they staged a demonstration of the "installation" in operation. After that, the serviceman transferred over UAH 3.2 million (≈85 thousand US dollars) to them.

In reality, the men had no technology or intention to manufacture weapons.

Prosecutors of the Obolon District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv notified two men of suspicion of fraud committed by a group of persons under martial law (Part 5, Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

For reference

The victim is a US citizen of Ukrainian origin, a volunteer and founder of a military training school, who has been serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale invasion. He has already been reimbursed 20 thousand dollars, and work on returning the remaining funds is ongoing.

It is worth recalling that earlier, under the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office, the organizer of a large-scale fraudulent scheme, through which volunteers and military personnel lost over UAH 20 million, was extradited from Armenia to Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armenia
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv