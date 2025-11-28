Former MP Kornatsky received 3.5 years in prison for illegal housing compensation of over UAH 900,000

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) found a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the VIII convocation guilty of illegally receiving over UAH 900,000 in housing compensation and sentenced him to 3 years and 6 months in prison. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The SAP did not name the ex-MP, but from the details of the case, it is clear that it refers to Arkadiy Kornatskyi.

On November 28, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court announced a verdict, finding the People's Deputy of Ukraine of the VIII convocation guilty of illegally receiving almost UAH 914,000 in compensation for renting a hotel room in the capital. - the message says.

The court found the former MP guilty of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to three years and six months of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the performance of organizational, administrative, and economic functions for three years, with a fine of UAH 8,500.

The HACC verdict can be appealed within 30 days from the date of its pronouncement by filing an appeal through the High Anti-Corruption Court to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Recall

On October 15, an indictment against ex-MP Arkadiy Kornatskyi was sent to court. He was suspected of illegally receiving almost UAH 937,000 in compensation for renting a hotel room in Kyiv, while concealing the existence of his own housing.