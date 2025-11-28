Explosion at a car service station in Kyiv: police reported details

An explosion occurred at a car service station in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district during work to replace gas filters on a vehicle. There were no casualties. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Police are working at the scene of an explosion in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. It has been preliminarily established that an explosion occurred in the premises of a car service station during work to replace gas filters on a vehicle. There are no casualties as a result of this incident. - the report says.

It is noted that employees of the State Emergency Service and the investigative and operational group of the territorial unit are currently working at the scene, clarifying all circumstances.

