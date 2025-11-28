Explosion at a car service station in Kyiv: police reported details

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
03:39 PM • 6052 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 10996 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 17611 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 15990 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 13786 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 30427 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 20435 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 17986 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 35260 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19803 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.8m/s
85%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 25072 views
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - PoliticoNovember 28, 10:44 AM • 14600 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 28236 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 18499 views
Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custody12:34 PM • 6178 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 17618 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 18650 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 30430 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 28377 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 35265 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Village
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 23654 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 40870 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 60959 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 93492 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 108404 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system

Explosion at a car service station in Kyiv: police reported details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

An explosion occurred at a car service station in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv during the replacement of gas filters in a vehicle. There were no casualties as a result of the incident, and the State Emergency Service and an investigative and operational group are working at the scene.

Explosion at a car service station in Kyiv: police reported details

An explosion occurred at a car service station in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district during work to replace gas filters on a vehicle. There were no casualties. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Police are working at the scene of an explosion in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. It has been preliminarily established that an explosion occurred in the premises of a car service station during work to replace gas filters on a vehicle. There are no casualties as a result of this incident.

- the report says.

It is noted that employees of the State Emergency Service and the investigative and operational group of the territorial unit are currently working at the scene, clarifying all circumstances.

Recall

In Hong Kong, firefighters on Friday continued to comb apartment after apartment in an apartment building in a last-ditch effort to find anyone alive after a massive fire engulfed seven of the complex's eight towers, killing at least 94 people in one of the city's deadliest fires.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Hong Kong
Kyiv