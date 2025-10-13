Plane crash in Texas: two people killed
In Fort Worth, Texas, a plane crashed into trucks and trailers, causing a fire. Two people were killed; their identities and the plane's departure location have not been established.
A plane crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, killing two people. CBS News reports this, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the plane crashed into trucks and trailers, which led to a fire, which is now under control.
The area is located between Fort Worth Alliance Airport and Fort Worth Meacham Airport, west of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Rescuers from several services arrived at the scene of the accident
It is also indicated that it is currently unknown where the plane took off from, and the victims have not been identified.
