October 12, 05:52 PM • 14470 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to GeorgiaPhoto
October 12, 04:23 PM • 22536 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 32918 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 24717 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 85050 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 100307 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 52671 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 52957 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 41604 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 30895 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
Plane crash in Texas: two people killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

In Fort Worth, Texas, a plane crashed into trucks and trailers, causing a fire. Two people were killed; their identities and the plane's departure location have not been established.

Plane crash in Texas: two people killed

A plane crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, killing two people. CBS News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the plane crashed into trucks and trailers, which led to a fire, which is now under control.

The area is located between Fort Worth Alliance Airport and Fort Worth Meacham Airport, west of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Rescuers from several services arrived at the scene of the accident

- the report says.

It is also indicated that it is currently unknown where the plane took off from, and the victims have not been identified.

Recall

In September, a light aircraft Cirrus SR22T with three people on board crashed in North Carolina. Among them was 57-year-old singer and songwriter Brett James.

Medical plane crashes in US: four dead06.08.25, 06:21 • 2914 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Texas
United States