Medical plane crashes in US: four dead
Four people died in the crash of a Beechcraft 300 medical transport plane on the Navajo Nation in Arizona. The plane was en route to a hospital to pick up a patient.
Four people died as a result of a medical transport plane crash on the Navajo Nation territory in Arizona (USA). This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
It is noted that the accident occurred around 12:40 local time near Chinle.
The small plane was en route to pick up a patient from a nearby hospital when the accident occurred
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) clarified that the aircraft was a Beechcraft 300 model.
"Upon arrival at the scene, investigators will begin the process of documenting the site and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be transported to a secure facility for further study," said NTSB spokeswoman Sarah Taylor Sulick.
