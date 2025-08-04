$41.710.00
750mm
Plane crashes in Mallorca: American ex-pilot and his 13-year-old son killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

A light aircraft crashed near the Spanish island of Mallorca, killing a 60-year-old former US Air Force pilot and his 13-year-old son. The disaster occurred on August 2 during acrobatic maneuvers over the sea; the causes are being investigated.

A light aircraft crashed near the Spanish island of Mallorca, killing a 60-year-old former US Air Force pilot and his 13-year-old son. The accident occurred during acrobatic maneuvers over the sea. The causes of the tragedy are being investigated. This is reported by UNN with reference to El Pais and ABC.

Details

The two-seater light aircraft crashed on the morning of August 2 in the Soller area.

It is noted that the plane performed acrobatic maneuvers over the sea for a long time and fell into the water a hundred meters from the shore in front of many witnesses.

On Sunday, August 3, rescue services found the bodies of the people who were on board – a 60-year-old American and his 13-year-old son.

The causes of the crash are currently unknown. Shortly before the fall, the pilot managed to transmit an alarm signal to the dispatchers.

According to ABC, the deceased man previously served as a US Air Force pilot on F-18s and F-14s on aircraft carriers. After retirement, he lived in Germany and worked as a pilot in commercial aviation, and came to the Spanish island for a vacation.

The plane he crashed in was his own two-seater Harmon Rocket.

Recall

On July 26, 2025, a private Beech 95-B55 aircraft crashed off the coast of California, USA. One person died, two went missing. Problems on board arose shortly after takeoff, and data from the Aviation Safety Network web resource, which collects information about aviation events, indicate that the aircraft "crashed into the sea during a night approach to Monterey Airport."

Vita Zelenetska

