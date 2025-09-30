SpaceX Starship Flight 11: mega-rocket flight date and time announced

On Monday, September 29, SpaceX announced the estimated flight date for the Starship Flight 11 mega-rocket. It is scheduled to take place on October 13 at 7:15 PM ET (11:15 PM GMT; 6:15 PM local Texas time), UNN reports, citing Space.Com.

The launch is planned from SpaceX's Starbase spaceport in South Texas. SpaceX will broadcast the event online, starting 30 minutes before liftoff.

The Starship Flight 11 mission will be very similar to Flight 10, which launched on August 26 and was successful.

