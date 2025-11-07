ukenru
The US Army plans to acquire one million drones over the next three years

Kyiv • UNN

 1210 views

The US plans to acquire at least 1 million drones for the army over the next two to three years. This is a response to the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine and concerns about dependence on Chinese-made components.

The US Army plans to acquire one million drones over the next three years

The US Army plans to acquire at least 1 million drones over the next two to three years as part of a massive procurement buildup, said Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Department of Defense is preparing a sharp increase in the supply of small unmanned aerial vehicles: if currently the army receives about 50,000 drones per year, in the coming years they plan to reach hundreds of thousands – and potentially millions – annually.

Cutting-edge technologies needed: Rutte on the threat from Russia and 5% of GDP for defense by 203506.11.25, 13:18 • 3070 views

This is a response to the lessons of the war in Ukraine, where cheap mass drones have proven to be one of the key resources, and to concerns about dependence on Chinese component production.

Driscoll emphasizes the need to build domestic supply chains – from engines and batteries to sensors and platforms – and stimulate production within the United States.

This is a big uplift. But it's an uplift that we are perfectly capable of achieving

– said Driscoll.

In an interview with Reuters, he detailed plans and experiments at the Picatinny Arsenal — including testing counter-drone measures and new munitions. Separate legislative initiatives propose creating a factory in Texas capable of producing up to 1 million drones per year.

Poland and Romania deploy new system against Russian drones - AP06.11.25, 13:59 • 2794 views

We expect to acquire at least a million drones over the next two to three years. And we expect that in one or two years we will know that at the moment of conflict we will be able to activate a supply chain that will be robust and deep enough so that we can activate it to produce as many drones as we need.

– stated Driscoll.

The remaining details, including funding rates and specific contracts, remain a matter for future Pentagon and Congressional decisions.

Canada urgently strengthens its defense industry sector05.11.25, 04:47 • 4000 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine
United States Army
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
United States Congress
Reuters
Texas
China
United States
Ukraine