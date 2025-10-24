$41.900.14
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
02:29 PM • 10667 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
12:52 PM • 12014 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
12:47 PM • 25538 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 21042 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure
12:13 PM • 18428 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 26760 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
October 24, 06:00 AM • 67146 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 27102 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 20428 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:47 PM • 25538 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological University
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunch
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 67146 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening
Astronomers have found a new exoplanet GJ 251c, which is potentially habitable

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

Scientists have discovered a new exoplanet GJ 251c, located 18 light-years from the Solar System, which may have liquid water. This super-Earth orbits the red dwarf Gliese 251, which is located in the "habitable zone."

Astronomers have found a new exoplanet GJ 251c, which is potentially habitable

The recently discovered super-Earth is called GJ 251c, is located near the Solar System and is considered a good candidate for "the search for life."

UNN reports with reference to EFE.

Details

Space researchers funded by NASA recently discovered a "super-Earth" located 18 light-years from the Solar System. The planet orbits the red dwarf Gliese 251, which is half the size of the Sun and smaller than it, but about a billion years older. According to astronomers, Gliese 251 is in the "habitable zone" - its characteristics are very promising for the search for extraterrestrial life.

Scientists unravel the mystery of the origin of ice deposits on Mars22.10.25, 17:54 • 2210 views

The exoplanet is located close to the dwarf star, but at the same time, it is in a temperate belt where liquid water could exist, provided that this planet has a stable atmosphere.

The exoplanet is located in the star's habitable zone. Therefore, the distance from the star is just right for liquid water to exist on the surface – if it has the right atmosphere

- explains co-author Suvrath Mahadevan from Pennsylvania State University.

The exoplanet was discovered using data from the Habitable-Zone Planet Finder (HPF), a high-precision near-infrared spectrograph installed on the Hobby-Eberly Telescope at the McDonald Observatory in Texas, USA. This device was designed to detect Earth-like planets in the "habitable zones" of nearby stars.

Organic molecules that could indicate the possibility of life have been discovered on Saturn's moon – scientists02.10.25, 17:33 • 3860 views

Currently, it is impossible to confirm the presence of an atmosphere around GJ 251 c, even with the James Webb Space Telescope. To obtain direct images, scientists are counting on the next generation of giant telescopes. For example, the Thirty Meter Telescope can help with this. The goal is to obtain direct images and analyze the surrounding gases.

Recall

Researchers have discovered the most distant ring-shaped radio emission structure, RAD J131346.9+500320, at a redshift of about 0.94. This structure consists of hot magnetized plasma.

13 times larger than Jupiter: NASA scientists discover exoplanet in a zone where life is impossible27.09.25, 04:36 • 9036 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

