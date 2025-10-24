Astronomers have found a new exoplanet GJ 251c, which is potentially habitable

The recently discovered super-Earth is called GJ 251c, is located near the Solar System and is considered a good candidate for "the search for life."

Space researchers funded by NASA recently discovered a "super-Earth" located 18 light-years from the Solar System. The planet orbits the red dwarf Gliese 251, which is half the size of the Sun and smaller than it, but about a billion years older. According to astronomers, Gliese 251 is in the "habitable zone" - its characteristics are very promising for the search for extraterrestrial life.

The exoplanet is located close to the dwarf star, but at the same time, it is in a temperate belt where liquid water could exist, provided that this planet has a stable atmosphere.

The exoplanet is located in the star's habitable zone. Therefore, the distance from the star is just right for liquid water to exist on the surface – if it has the right atmosphere - explains co-author Suvrath Mahadevan from Pennsylvania State University.

The exoplanet was discovered using data from the Habitable-Zone Planet Finder (HPF), a high-precision near-infrared spectrograph installed on the Hobby-Eberly Telescope at the McDonald Observatory in Texas, USA. This device was designed to detect Earth-like planets in the "habitable zones" of nearby stars.

Currently, it is impossible to confirm the presence of an atmosphere around GJ 251 c, even with the James Webb Space Telescope. To obtain direct images, scientists are counting on the next generation of giant telescopes. For example, the Thirty Meter Telescope can help with this. The goal is to obtain direct images and analyze the surrounding gases.

