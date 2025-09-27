$41.490.08
September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
13 times larger than Jupiter: NASA scientists discover exoplanet in a zone where life is impossible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

NASA scientists, using the TESS satellite and the James Webb Space Telescope, have discovered exoplanet WD 1856+534b, which is larger than Jupiter and located in a "forbidden zone" around a dying star. This planet, 5.8 billion years old, is located 82 light-years from Earth and is the coldest exoplanet ever directly observed.

13 times larger than Jupiter: NASA scientists discover exoplanet in a zone where life is impossible

NASA scientists have discovered an object in space that has caused concern among astronomers. It is located in an extremely cold region where life is impossible, far from a habitable star, in complete isolation light-years away from other bodies, and orbits an object that will soon turn into a "dead" one. This is reported by Ecoportal, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that thanks to the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), a new exoplanet larger than Jupiter has been discovered.

It was found in the so-called "forbidden zone" around a dying star, where planets usually do not survive. The object was named WD 1856+534, it is about 5.8 billion years old and is only 82 light-years away from us in the constellation Draco.

Using the James Webb Telescope, scientists confirmed that WD 1856+534b is a planet that is where it shouldn't be, like a hidden planet in our solar system.

- the post says.

Mostly, when stars similar to the Sun run out of fuel, they swell to the size of red giants, destroy everything that is too close, and then shrink into white dwarfs. Everything located within two astronomical units - the so-called "forbidden zone" - usually dies. However, this planet has still survived there.

How did the James Webb Telescope discover the planet?

The telescope's data recorded the faint glow of the planet after astronomers carefully removed the star's light. The results of the study indicate that its mass is approximately 13.8 times that of Jupiter, and its surface temperature is -87 degrees Celsius.

"This makes it the coldest exoplanet ever directly observed. So how did it survive? Probably not. Astronomers believe it formed further out and was later pulled into the forbidden zone, possibly pushed by another planet or a nearby star after the white dwarf stabilized," Ecoportal writes.

Recall

NASA plans a ten-day crewed lunar expedition around the Moon in February 2026, which will be the first such flight in 50 years. The Artemis II mission will test the rocket and spacecraft systems, flying a record distance beyond the Moon's orbit.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldTechnologies
