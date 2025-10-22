Scientists unravel the mystery of the origin of ice deposits on Mars

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 754 views
Women should no longer be silent: Deputy Prosecutor General on sexual harassment
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 2290 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11518 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13828 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 10732 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 11064 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 9932 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 8774 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 16069 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
October 22, 09:23 AM • 17235 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.1m/s
79%
749mm
Popular news
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 43780 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 36499 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhotoOctober 22, 09:28 AM • 23971 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 22095 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 17694 views
Publications
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11518 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13829 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 11802 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 17866 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 22271 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Ulf Kristersson
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Sweden
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 4460 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 30256 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 45278 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 54735 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 44767 views
Actual
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Film
Series
Social network
Shahed-136

Scientists unravel the mystery of the origin of ice deposits on Mars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

A new study by scientists has unraveled the mystery of the origin of ice deposits on the Martian equator, linking them to volcanic activity. Computer models showed that volcanic eruptions 4.1-3 billion years ago released water vapor, which froze and formed ice basins.

Scientists unravel the mystery of the origin of ice deposits on Mars

The complexity of the planet Mars has fascinated scientists for centuries, who have faced various types of questions that were also important in the context of studying the Solar System. The mystery of the origin of ice on the equator of the Red Planet seems to be partially solved, as indicated by the findings of a new study. This is reported by UNN with reference to Space.

Details

Massive ice deposits at the poles of the Red Planet, whose existence was relatively recently confirmed thanks to a probe mission, are linked to volcanic activity on Mars.

Researchers simulated volcanic eruptions using computer models of the Martian climate. According to previous studies, the "explosive" activity of volcanoes on the Red Planet lasted between 4.1 billion and 3 billion years ago.

Conclusion of scientific modeling

Volcanic eruptions released water vapor to high altitudes. This vapor could freeze in the cold Martian atmosphere. Then - fall as ice and form ice basins.

A three-day eruption could have created ice deposits up to five meters thick. Buried under dust and volcanic debris, this ice could still exist today

- the explanation states.

Lead author of the study Saira Hamid, a planetary scientist at Arizona State University in Tempe, emphasizes with awe:

Imagine how much ice can be delivered after repeated eruptions over millions of years

- the expert noted to Space.

For reference

Elevated levels of hydrogen in the equatorial regions of Mars were only recently discovered by the Mars Odyssey and ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter spacecraft. But the origin of the frozen mass remained a mystery until this recent study.

The red planet is not a desert world: a huge reservoir of groundwater has been discovered on Mars, and there is other evidence14.08.24, 20:21 • 108225 views

Next steps in the study

It is noted that the hydrogen that spacecraft have detected around the Martian equator may not come from ice deposits, but from a number of minerals.

Future research may clarify signs of ash-covered ice in the equatorial regions of Mars. There is a chance to confirm or refute the possibility of ice being present there, scientists note.

Recall

Mars reached maximum brightness and its closest point to Earth on January 16, 2025.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
Mars