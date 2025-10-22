Scientists unravel the mystery of the origin of ice deposits on Mars

The complexity of the planet Mars has fascinated scientists for centuries, who have faced various types of questions that were also important in the context of studying the Solar System. The mystery of the origin of ice on the equator of the Red Planet seems to be partially solved, as indicated by the findings of a new study. This is reported by UNN with reference to Space.

Details

Massive ice deposits at the poles of the Red Planet, whose existence was relatively recently confirmed thanks to a probe mission, are linked to volcanic activity on Mars.

Researchers simulated volcanic eruptions using computer models of the Martian climate. According to previous studies, the "explosive" activity of volcanoes on the Red Planet lasted between 4.1 billion and 3 billion years ago.

Conclusion of scientific modeling

Volcanic eruptions released water vapor to high altitudes. This vapor could freeze in the cold Martian atmosphere. Then - fall as ice and form ice basins.

A three-day eruption could have created ice deposits up to five meters thick. Buried under dust and volcanic debris, this ice could still exist today - the explanation states.

Lead author of the study Saira Hamid, a planetary scientist at Arizona State University in Tempe, emphasizes with awe:

Imagine how much ice can be delivered after repeated eruptions over millions of years - the expert noted to Space.

For reference

Elevated levels of hydrogen in the equatorial regions of Mars were only recently discovered by the Mars Odyssey and ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter spacecraft. But the origin of the frozen mass remained a mystery until this recent study.

The red planet is not a desert world: a huge reservoir of groundwater has been discovered on Mars, and there is other evidence

Next steps in the study

It is noted that the hydrogen that spacecraft have detected around the Martian equator may not come from ice deposits, but from a number of minerals.

Future research may clarify signs of ash-covered ice in the equatorial regions of Mars. There is a chance to confirm or refute the possibility of ice being present there, scientists note.

Recall

Mars reached maximum brightness and its closest point to Earth on January 16, 2025.