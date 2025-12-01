$42.270.07
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:43 AM • 37456 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 37314 views
US gasoline prices fall to four-year low, but still far from Trump's $2 a gallon promise – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Gasoline prices in the US have fallen to $3 a gallon, the lowest level since May 2021. This drop is due to cheaper crude oil and weak consumer demand, although the price is still significantly higher than Trump's pre-election promise of $2 a gallon.

US gasoline prices fall to four-year low, but still far from Trump's $2 a gallon promise – Bloomberg

The average price of gasoline in the US has fallen to its lowest level since May 2021, dropping to around $3 per gallon on Monday. The decline was due to cheaper crude oil and weak consumer demand, which remained below 2024 levels throughout the year. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

The American Automobile Association reported that the price fell by less than a cent over the weekend, settling at a four-year low. Although gasoline prices usually rise in the summer due to the holiday season, this year the market remained stable, and cheaper oil curbed any potential spikes.

Following gasoline: Russia faces acute shortage of autogas - "OTPOR"26.11.25, 02:29 • 6218 views

Despite the trend of falling prices, the price of gasoline is still significantly higher than President Donald Trump's pre-election promise of below $2 per gallon – a figure last seen in 2020 amid pandemic lockdowns. Currently, the average price is almost a dollar higher than this benchmark, although it has fallen by about 13 cents since the beginning of Trump's second term.

Regional differences, however, remain striking: drivers in California paid an average of $4.56, while in Texas it was only $2.57 per gallon.

Oil prices fall to almost $64 per barrel amid resumption of loading in Novorossiysk17.11.25, 10:58 • 3170 views

EconomyNews of the World
US Elections
Bloomberg L.P.
California
Donald Trump
Texas
United States