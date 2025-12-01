US gasoline prices fall to four-year low, but still far from Trump's $2 a gallon promise – Bloomberg

The average price of gasoline in the US has fallen to its lowest level since May 2021, dropping to around $3 per gallon on Monday. The decline was due to cheaper crude oil and weak consumer demand, which remained below 2024 levels throughout the year. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

The American Automobile Association reported that the price fell by less than a cent over the weekend, settling at a four-year low. Although gasoline prices usually rise in the summer due to the holiday season, this year the market remained stable, and cheaper oil curbed any potential spikes.

Despite the trend of falling prices, the price of gasoline is still significantly higher than President Donald Trump's pre-election promise of below $2 per gallon – a figure last seen in 2020 amid pandemic lockdowns. Currently, the average price is almost a dollar higher than this benchmark, although it has fallen by about 13 cents since the beginning of Trump's second term.

Regional differences, however, remain striking: drivers in California paid an average of $4.56, while in Texas it was only $2.57 per gallon.

