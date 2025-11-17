Oil prices fall to almost $64 per barrel amid resumption of loading in Novorossiysk

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
09:59 AM • 1264 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17567 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 15497 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 13068 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
05:28 AM • 16720 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 14609 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 24768 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41517 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 33754 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 65884 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than its capture to Putin - The Sunday TimesNovember 17, 12:53 AM • 17778 views
Occupiers in Kherson region force residents to obtain Russian health insurance to control the populationNovember 17, 01:27 AM • 6892 views
Russian troops launched missile strikes on the center of Balakliia: one person died, a 14-year-old girl among the woundedNovember 17, 01:59 AM • 10700 views
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General StaffNovember 17, 02:30 AM • 15338 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growingNovember 17, 02:59 AM • 27117 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17579 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 65891 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 61084 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 115719 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 96327 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Emmanuel Macron
Troels Lund Poulsen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Poland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 2666 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 4154 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 15199 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 34556 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 115719 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Dassault Rafale
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

Oil prices fall to almost $64 per barrel amid resumption of loading in Novorossiysk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1306 views

Oil prices fell to $63.95 per barrel on November 17 due to the resumption of loading at a key export hub in Russia. Brent futures fell by 0.68%, and WTI by 0.8%.

Oil prices fall to almost $64 per barrel amid resumption of loading in Novorossiysk

Oil prices fell to $63.95 a barrel on Monday, November 17, amid the resumption of loading at a key export hub in Russia, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

At the beginning of the week, oil prices fell amid the resumption of loadings at the "key" Russian export hub in Novorossiysk.

Brent crude futures fell 44 cents, or 0.68%, to $63.95 a barrel by 07:51 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $59.61 a barrel, down 48 cents, or 0.8%, from Friday.

The port of Novorossiysk resumed oil loading on Sunday, according to two industry sources and LSEG data. However, intensified Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure remain in focus given possible further disruptions.

- the publication writes.

The Ukrainian military announced on Saturday a strike on the Russian Ryazan oil refinery, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Sunday a strike on the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia's Samara region.

Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future13.11.25, 09:00 • 37999 views

Addition

Among other reasons currently affecting prices are:

  • an oversupply of a mixture of hydrocarbons of various grades;
    • increased OPEC+ production.

      "Overall, the sense of oversupply due to increased OPEC+ production persists," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities, adding that the price of WTI is likely to remain around $60 a barrel.

      Investors are trying to assess how Ukraine's attacks will affect Russian crude oil exports in the long term, and are also taking profits after last Friday's rally.

      - he noted.

      Investors are also monitoring the impact of Western sanctions on Russian supplies and trade flows. The United States has imposed sanctions prohibiting transactions with Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft after November 21 to push Russia towards peace talks on Ukraine.

      Recall

      Oil futures Brent rose 1.97% to $64.25 a barrel, and WTI rose 2.13% to $59.94. This happened after a drone attack on an oil depot in Novorossiysk, which raised concerns about supplies.

      Oil prices fall amid rising US inventories and OPEC forecast change13.11.25, 09:15 • 4845 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      EconomyNews of the World
      Sanctions
      Energy
      War in Ukraine
      Reuters
      United States
      Ukraine