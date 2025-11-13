Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future

On average, the price of A-95 gasoline in Ukraine remains at about 58 hryvnias per liter. Economist Oleh Pendzyn explained to UNN journalist whether the cost of fuel will increase amid Russian attacks.

According to the economist, Russian attacks do not pose a threat to the fuel market in Ukraine, as oil depots are now decentralized.

There is no point in hitting oil depots. That is, at the moment, oil depots in Ukraine are decentralized, everything is completely dependent on imports. - explained Oleh Pendzyn.

Due to the decentralized supply structure and the absence of large oil refineries, the enemy has no direct impact on prices through shelling.

The price of oil on the world market is still stable. And due to this stability, there are no risks for price increases. - he added.

The economist explained that the main factor determining the price of gasoline in Ukraine is the situation on the international oil market.

The price of oil on the world market affects wholesale batches in Europe. We buy in Poland, Lithuania, Romania. - he noted.

According to him, if the price of oil in the world rises, then the wholesale prices at which Ukraine buys fuel also rise. If prices fall, then the cost of gasoline also decreases.

Thus, the domestic market is actually dependent on external suppliers and global oil dynamics. The economist emphasized that no significant fluctuations are currently observed. As for possible price changes in the winter, Panzin advises focusing on the situation with oil in the world.

If I knew what the price would be on the world market in 2026, I would be the richest person in the world. - said the economist.

He added that there are currently no grounds for sharp fluctuations in gasoline prices. Ukrainians should not expect a shortage or a sharp increase in fuel prices in the near future.

