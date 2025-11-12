Demand for oil and gas, without significant changes, will grow for decades: no reduction in CO₂ is foreseen either - IEA

$42.010.06
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 17893 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 45688 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 47974 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 03:57 PM • 69006 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 107324 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 52501 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 82653 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68113 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 25461 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffsNovember 12, 01:24 AM • 24211 views
Border guards showed the destruction of 9 shelters and 4 vehicles of the occupiers in the South-Slobozhansky directionVideoNovember 12, 02:27 AM • 31560 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 27378 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 24754 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 20000 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 20040 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 107324 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 72018 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 82653 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68113 views
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Bloggers
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
Europe
United States
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy09:10 AM • 6480 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 24790 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 27410 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 24949 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 39680 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Brent Crude
Shahed-136

Demand for oil and gas, without significant changes, will grow for decades: no reduction in CO₂ is foreseen either - IEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

The International Energy Agency predicts that demand for oil and gas will grow for at least 25 years without global changes. This is due to the lack of new solutions in the fight against climate change and the changing position of countries regarding climate goals.

Demand for oil and gas, without significant changes, will grow for decades: no reduction in CO₂ is foreseen either - IEA

If the world does not change course, and commitments to combat climate change do not increase, global demand for oil and gas will remain relevant for at least the next 25 years. This is stated in the conclusion of a study by the International Energy Agency (IEA), reported by FT and UNN.

Details

Over the next 25 years, a significant reduction in CO₂ emissions is unlikely to be expected if the world's countries do not agree on new solutions in the fight against climate change, countering the prospects of oil, gas, and coal dominating global energy markets.

The International Energy Agency, in its latest "World Energy Outlook," outlined a scenario that takes into account countries' changing positions on climate goals, as well as a growing desire for secure and affordable energy and a slowdown in the growth of electric vehicles.

"Climate change is diminishing — and diminishing rapidly — on the international energy policy agenda," Fatih Birol, head of the IEA, told the Financial Times. "And this is happening when 2024 was the hottest year on record," he added.

The report, released at the COP30 climate change summit in Belém, Brazil, states that it is now "almost certain that 1.5 degrees of warming will be exceeded within a decade or less, and that pathways limiting this overshoot to low levels have now slipped out of reach."

The IEA said it did not present its new scenario in response to pressure from the US, which strongly criticizes the concept of "peak oil" in an attempt to stimulate its fossil fuel industry and achieve "energy dominance."

Recall

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh found that COP climate conference websites significantly increased CO₂ emissions. From 1995 to 2014, average emissions increased by more than 13,000 percent, exceeding the average for other websites.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyWeather and environment
Energy
Electricity
Financial Times
Brazil