Following gasoline: Russia faces acute shortage of autogas - "OTPOR"

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
November 25, 04:32 PM • 12275 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 22323 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 20319 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 19708 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 17667 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 13914 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 13909 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 29482 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 13871 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 11909 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1m/s
96%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Death of Polish girl as a result of shelling of Ternopil: Polish prosecutor's office launched an investigationNovember 25, 04:31 PM • 4370 views
"We are very close to a peace deal..." - TrumpVideoNovember 25, 05:40 PM • 3690 views
Orban plans new trip to Moscow for talks with Putin – journalistNovember 25, 05:47 PM • 3730 views
Trump pardons two turkeys, one of which disappeared during the ceremonyPhotoNovember 25, 06:05 PM • 3446 views
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with 7 high-rise buildings damagedPhotoVideo10:51 PM • 3328 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 29480 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 39211 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 90206 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 119556 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 107965 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
White House
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 15485 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 50880 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 69514 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 70438 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 77520 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
Shahed-136
TikTok

Following gasoline: Russia faces acute shortage of autogas - "OTPOR"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

In the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of Russia, automotive gas has disappeared from gas filling stations. Activists link this to a shortage and the redirection of fuel for military needs.

Following gasoline: Russia faces acute shortage of autogas - "OTPOR"

Due to the gasoline shortage, problems with automotive gas are beginning in the south of Russia. This is reported by participants of the civil resistance movement "OTPOR" from the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in one of the large settlements of the republic, gas completely disappeared from all gas filling stations.

After gasoline disappeared or became available only to the occupying forces, people began to switch to gas. Now there is not enough of it for everyone. The local regime explains this by "logistical disruptions." However, our sources are confident that the real reason is a severe shortage and the redirection of gas and fuel reserves to the needs of the military-industrial complex and the front.

- the message says.

According to activists, the situation will only worsen, so they urge all vehicle owners to prepare for a complete collapse at gas stations:

  • stock up: provide yourself with a minimum of any available fuel for critical trips;
    • limit travel: try to minimize the use of personal transport as much as possible;
      • be careful: do not leave your car unattended, the military can simply drain or take away fuel.

        Recall

        According to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as a result of strikes on Russian oil refineries in September, fuel production in Russia decreased by one million tons, and the deficit reached 20% of domestic needs.

        Every fiftieth gas station in Russia has stopped selling gasoline - foreign intelligence26.09.25, 11:31 • 2793 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        EconomyNews of the WorldAuto
        Energy
        War in Ukraine