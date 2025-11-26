Following gasoline: Russia faces acute shortage of autogas - "OTPOR"

Due to the gasoline shortage, problems with automotive gas are beginning in the south of Russia. This is reported by participants of the civil resistance movement "OTPOR" from the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in one of the large settlements of the republic, gas completely disappeared from all gas filling stations.

After gasoline disappeared or became available only to the occupying forces, people began to switch to gas. Now there is not enough of it for everyone. The local regime explains this by "logistical disruptions." However, our sources are confident that the real reason is a severe shortage and the redirection of gas and fuel reserves to the needs of the military-industrial complex and the front. - the message says.

According to activists, the situation will only worsen, so they urge all vehicle owners to prepare for a complete collapse at gas stations:

stock up: provide yourself with a minimum of any available fuel for critical trips;

limit travel: try to minimize the use of personal transport as much as possible;

be careful: do not leave your car unattended, the military can simply drain or take away fuel.

Recall

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as a result of strikes on Russian oil refineries in September, fuel production in Russia decreased by one million tons, and the deficit reached 20% of domestic needs.

Every fiftieth gas station in Russia has stopped selling gasoline - foreign intelligence