ukenru
Fighters who had been in Russian captivity since 2022 have returned to Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Military personnel and fighters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system, who had been in captivity since 2022, have returned to Ukraine. This is the fourth exchange of prisoners of war this week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

Fighters who had been in Russian captivity since 2022 have returned to Ukraine - Zelenskyy

On June 14, the fourth exchange of prisoners of war took place in a week - soldiers and fighters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system returned to Ukraine. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN writes.

We continue to take our people from Russian captivity. This is the fourth exchange in a week

- the message says.

The President emphasized that today among the guys who returned to Ukraine, there are many who have been in captivity since 2022. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and the State Special Transport Service.

Let us remind you

On June 14, within the framework of the agreements in Istanbul, Ukraine returned 1,200 bodies of dead citizens, handed over by the Russian side. Examinations and identification of repatriated bodies are being carried out.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
National Guard of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
