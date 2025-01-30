Border guards destroy 50 occupants who tried to attack Vovchansk

Ukrainian border guards, in particular the Forpost brigade, continue to hold their positions and effectively destroy the enemy in the Kharkiv sector. Over the past day, the border guards struck about 60 occupants' positions, killing 50 invaders and wounding 20 more.

This was stated by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

For example, if we talk about the last day, the border guards struck almost 60 occupants' positions and killed 50 invaders, while about 20 were wounded by our defenders. And I can note that the invaders do not give up trying to attack our positions in the Kharkiv sector, in particular, in Vovchansk - Demchenko said.

He noted that Russians continue to attack Ukrainian positions held by border guards in the Kupiansk, Siversk and Kramatorsk directions.

The Kramatorsk border guard detachment is one of the brigades, a brigade-type border guard detachment that is part of the State Border Guard Service, the Forpost brigade, which also holds positions in the Kharkiv region and continues to show that we will continue to destroy the occupiers here - said the SBGS spokesman.

According to him, other brigades, including the “Gart”, “Steel Frontier”, and “Revenge” brigades, which perform tasks both on the state border and on the front line, continue to destroy the occupiers using the means of destruction they have in their arsenal.

Demchenko said that there is a decrease in the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

We continue to note most of such cases on the border with the terrorist country - Russia, and in the Chernihiv region, Sumy and Kharkiv directions, but in general, fortunately, we note a certain decrease in such hostile sabotage and reconnaissance activities if we compare 2023 or early 2024. At the same time, the enemy has not abandoned its sabotage activities and attempts to bring hostile sabotage and reconnaissance groups into our territory - said the SBGS spokesman.

He noted that most of these cases continue to be recorded in Sumy region. The threat also remains for Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

Previously

Demchenko said that the situation on the border with Belarus is stable, no movement of equipment or personnel has been recorded. However, the threat from the country remains due to the influence of Russia.