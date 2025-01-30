Border guards destroy 50 occupants who tried to attack Vovchansk

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 47434 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 78200 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104530 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107706 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126383 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102921 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131672 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103660 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113361 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100381 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 32145 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114660 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 37895 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109153 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 47148 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126342 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131649 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164040 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153979 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 9255 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 14897 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109153 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114660 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139060 views
Border guards destroy 50 occupants who tried to attack Vovchansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31829 views

The Forpost brigade and other border guard units struck about 60 enemy positions in the Kharkiv region. Over the course of the day, 50 occupants were killed and 20 others were wounded.

Ukrainian border guards, in particular the Forpost brigade, continue to hold their positions and effectively destroy the enemy in the Kharkiv sector. Over the past day, the border guards struck about 60 occupants' positions, killing 50 invaders and wounding 20 more.

This was stated by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

For example, if we talk about the last day, the border guards struck almost 60 occupants' positions and killed 50 invaders, while about 20 were wounded by our defenders. And I can note that the invaders do not give up trying to attack our positions in the Kharkiv sector, in particular, in Vovchansk

- Demchenko said.

He noted that Russians continue to attack Ukrainian positions held by border guards in the Kupiansk, Siversk and Kramatorsk directions.

The Kramatorsk border guard detachment is one of the brigades, a brigade-type border guard detachment that is part of the State Border Guard Service, the Forpost brigade, which also holds positions in the Kharkiv region and continues to show that we will continue to destroy the occupiers here

- said the SBGS spokesman.

Belarusian exercises near the border: Demchenko explains whether Ukraine should worry16.01.25, 13:12 • 26106 views

According to him, other brigades, including the “Gart”, “Steel Frontier”, and “Revenge” brigades, which perform tasks both on the state border and on the front line, continue to destroy the occupiers using the means of destruction they have in their arsenal.

Demchenko said that there is a decrease in the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

We continue to note most of such cases on the border with the terrorist country - Russia, and in the Chernihiv region, Sumy and Kharkiv directions, but in general, fortunately, we note a certain decrease in such hostile sabotage and reconnaissance activities if we compare 2023 or early 2024. At the same time, the enemy has not abandoned its sabotage activities and attempts to bring hostile sabotage and reconnaissance groups into our territory

- said the SBGS spokesman.

He noted that most of these cases continue to be recorded in Sumy region. The threat also remains for Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

Previously

Demchenko said that the situation on the border with Belarus is stable, no movement of equipment or personnel has been recorded. However, the threat from the country remains due to the influence of Russia. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

