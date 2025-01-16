Belarusian exercises near the border: Demchenko explains whether Ukraine should worry

On the border with Belarus, the situation is stable, with no movement of equipment or personnel recorded. However, the threat from the country remains due to the influence of Russia.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

We do not record any changes in the border itself, changes in the situation, and we do not observe any movement of equipment or personnel from the Belarusian army units near our border. In addition, there are currently not enough Russian units on the territory of Belarus. Russia has not sent them there recently as part of the rotation. At the same time, what is happening deep inside the country, how threatening the situation can be, is the task of the intelligence units of both the SBGSU and the Ministry of Defense. To what extent the situation can change so that we can respond to any challenges in time, because in general, this area remains threatening for us, and it will be so as long as Belarus is under the influence of a terrorist country - Demchenko said.

He explained that there is nothing new in the exercises that are currently taking place there or that are planned. Because in previous years, starting in 2022, including 2024, such exercises have been taking place on the territory of Belarus on a regular basis. According to him, some of them do not even involve units, but are solely for training of such staff units.

However, I would like to emphasize once again that we must have strong defensive positions both along the border and at the border to be able to repel any attack if the situation changes dramatically and Belarus takes the step of using its territory to invade our country again - Demchenko noted.

Recall

In Belarus, in the Gomel district near the border with Ukraine, exercises of territorial troops involving conscripts will take place from January 8 to January 31.