Belarusian exercises near the border: Demchenko explains whether Ukraine should worry

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Belarusian exercises near the border: Demchenko explains whether Ukraine should worry

Belarusian exercises near the border: Demchenko explains whether Ukraine should worry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26109 views

A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service reported no changes on the border with Belarus and no troop movements. Nevertheless, the direction remains threatened by Russia's influence on Belarus.

On the border with Belarus, the situation is stable, with no movement of equipment or personnel recorded. However, the threat from the country remains due to the influence of Russia.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

We do not record any changes in the border itself, changes in the situation, and we do not observe any movement of equipment or personnel from the Belarusian army units near our border. In addition, there are currently not enough Russian units on the territory of Belarus. Russia has not sent them there recently as part of the rotation. At the same time, what is happening deep inside the country, how threatening the situation can be, is the task of the intelligence units of both the SBGSU and the Ministry of Defense. To what extent the situation can change so that we can respond to any challenges in time, because in general, this area remains threatening for us, and it will be so as long as Belarus is under the influence of a terrorist country

- Demchenko said.

He explained that there is nothing new in the exercises that are currently taking place there or that are planned. Because in previous years, starting in 2022, including 2024, such exercises have been taking place on the territory of Belarus on a regular basis. According to him, some of them do not even involve units, but are solely for training of such staff units.

However, I would like to emphasize once again that we must have strong defensive positions both along the border and at the border to be able to repel any attack if the situation changes dramatically and Belarus takes the step of using its territory to invade our country again

- Demchenko noted.

Recall

In Belarus, in the Gomel district near the border with Ukraine, exercises of territorial troops involving conscripts will take place from January 8 to January 31. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

